Blake Shelton Playfully Roasts Fan in Luke Bryan Tee

Mid-show, Shelton noticed a fan proudly wearing Luke Bryan merchandise and couldn't resist calling it out.

Published on February 3, 2026

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
Source: Recording artists Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp) / Getty

Country star Blake Shelton gave fans an unforgettable — and hilarious — moment during a recent concert in Las Vegas when he spotted something unexpected in the crowd.

Mid-show, Shelton noticed a fan proudly wearing Luke Bryan merchandise and couldn’t resist calling it out. With a grin, Blake jokingly asked the fan if they had lost a bet, sending the crowd into laughter.

But the moment didn’t stop there. In true Shelton fashion, he quickly turned the playful reprimand into a feel-good moment by offering the fan a free Blake Shelton t-shirt from his own merch line — essentially “fixing” the situation on the spot.

The fan appeared to take the joke in stride and happily accepted the shirt, while another concertgoer captured the interaction on video. The clip quickly made its way online, where it went viral and earned praise for Blake’s quick wit and good-natured humor.

It was a perfect example of Shelton’s easygoing personality and the friendly rivalry that country fans love — proving once again that Blake Shelton knows how to keep things fun, on and off the stage.

Blake Shelton Playfully Roasts Fan in Luke Bryan Tee was originally published on 93qcountry.com

