Indianapolis Area Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day

Published on November 24, 2025

Indianapolis Area Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is a day when many restaurants shut their doors, but there are still plenty that step up to offer dining options.

Some provide both dine-in and carry-out services, while others focus exclusively on one.

These offerings are incredibly helpful for those who can’t cook or prefer the convenience of a prepared meal.

For those in Indianapolis, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants taking part in these traditions, ensuring everyone has the chance to enjoy the holiday and give thanks in their own way.

Check out the full list of Indianapolis Area Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day below.

1. Bob Evans (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

Bob Evans is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every Thanksgiving. This year, we’re open from 8am until 7pm for breakfast or a special homestyle Thanksgiving holiday meal. Check your local restaurant for adjusted hours and availability.

2. Bucca Di Beppo (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

35 N. Illinois St. and 659 US 31 S. Greenwood, dineatbuca.com. Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

3. The Capital Grille (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

40 W. Washington St., thecapitalgrille.com. Open 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

4. Cracker Barrell (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

Multiple Central Indiana locations, crackerbarrel.com. Hours vary by location.

5. Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

3815 E. 96th St. and 8696 E. U.S. Hwy 36, Avon, chwinery.com. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

6. Eddie Merlot’s (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

3645 E. 96th St., eddiemerlots.com. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

7. Hollyhock Hill (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

8110 N. College Ave., hollyhockhill.com. Open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

8. Maggiano’s Little Italy (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

3550 E. 86th St., maggianos.com. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

9. McCormick and Schmick’s (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

110 N. Illinois St., mccormickandschmicks.com. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

10. Prime 47 Carmel (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

14300 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel, prime47carmel.com. Open 4-8 p.m.

11. Rick’s Café Boatyard (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

4050 Dandy Trail, ricksboatyard.com. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

12. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

45 S. Illinois St., 2727 E. 86th St., ruthschris.com. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

13. Seasons 52 (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

8650 Keystone Crossing, seasons52.com. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

14. Sullivan’s Steakhouse (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

3316 E. 86th St., sullivanssteakhouse.com. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

15. Weber Grill (Dine-In and To-Go Dinners)

10 N. Illinois St., webergrillrestaurant.com. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

16. The Grub House (Carry-out)

1953 N. College Ave, grubhouseindy.com

17. His Place Eatery (Carry-out)

6916 E. 30th St. and 1411 W. 86th St., hisplaceeatery.com

18. Kountry Kitchen (Carry-out)

1831 N. College Ave., kountrykitchenindy.com

19. Metro Diner (Carry-out)

Multiple Central Indiana locations, metrodiner.com

20. Sahm’s (Carry-out)

sahms.com

21. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (Dine-In Only)

14 W. Maryland St., delfriscos.com. Open 4-9 p.m.

22. Matt the Miller’s HC Tavern (Dine-In Only)

11 City Center Dr., Carmel, mtmtavern.com. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

23. The Oceanaire (Dine-In Only)

30 S. Meridian St., theoceanaire.com. Open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

