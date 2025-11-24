Indianapolis Area Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is a day when many restaurants shut their doors, but there are still plenty that step up to offer dining options.

Some provide both dine-in and carry-out services, while others focus exclusively on one.

These offerings are incredibly helpful for those who can’t cook or prefer the convenience of a prepared meal.

For those in Indianapolis, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants taking part in these traditions, ensuring everyone has the chance to enjoy the holiday and give thanks in their own way.

Check out the full list of Indianapolis Area Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day below.

Indianapolis Area Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day was originally published on wibc.com