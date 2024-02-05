Everything You Need to Know About Last Night’s Grammys

1. Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman Team Up for Fast Car
2. Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance goes to Chris Stapleton with “White Horse”
3. Best Country Album goes to Lainey Wilson with “Bell Bottom Country”
4. Best Country Duo/Group Performance goes to Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves with “I Remember Everything”
