In the realm of music royalty, Elvis Presley, known as “The King,” reigns supreme with a diverse array of admirers. His millions of devoted followers shower praise upon him for a multitude of reasons, from considering him the center of rock ‘n’ roll to admiring him as a captivating movie star.
This list takes a step into the remarkable country moments that marked his early career, highlighting instances when experts found themselves astounded by Presley’s instinctive fusion of hillbilly, blues, folk, and rhythm and blues elements.
Check out Elvis Presley’s Best Country Songs Below:
1. I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone
The Snearly Ranch Boys, often overlooked in early rock ‘n’ roll, included Bill Taylor and Stan Kesler, co-writers of a crucial song from Elvis’ Sun years. ‘I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone,’ the flip side to ‘Baby Let’s Play House’ in 1955, showcased Elvis’s versatility. An original Sun 217 pressing of this single is now valued at thousands of pounds.
2. There’s A Honky Tonk Angel (Who Will Take Me Back In)
Conway Twitty’s 1974 country chart-topper caught the attention of Cliff Richard in the UK, who, upon realizing its controversial theme, swiftly abandoned the song. Elvis Presley, however, promptly embraced the Troy Seals and Denny Rice composition, incorporating it into his country-influenced “Promised Land” album.
3. I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry
During the Aloha From Hawaii special, Elvis called this Hank Williams classic “probably the saddest song I ever heard.” Recorded by Hank when Elvis was 14, it deepened Elvis’s admiration for the country legend. Elvis continued to cherish records by Nashville icons like Ray Price, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, and Ronnie Milsap.
4. Little Cabin On The Hill
5. Green, Green Grass Of Home
Just four months after “Promised Land,” Elvis released his second 1975 album, “Today,” produced by Felton Jarvis. Recorded at RCA Studio C, Hollywood, it marked his last studio session before opting for Graceland sessions due to constant touring. The album included his assured take on a song associated with friend Tom Jones.
6. Make The World Go Away
Elvis Presley, a renowned interpreter of songs, showcased his love for country with tearful hits like Hank Cochran’s composition. Featured on the “Elvis Country” album recorded in Nashville, it highlights his vocals with the Jordanaires.
7. Help Me
Elvis’s “Help Me,” a top 10 country hit from “Promised Land,” was written by Texan Larry Gatlin. The song features a gentle arrangement with piano by ‘Pete’ Hallin, showcasing Gatlin’s rising career alongside Elvis’s success.
8. I Forgot To Remember To Forget
In Elvis Presley’s Sun era, his last single for Sam Phillips’ label hit No. 1 on the country chart in February 1956. As ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ shook the music scene, this track, with Scotty Moore’s southern guitar and Bill Black’s lively beat, is another pivotal early Elvis gem.
9. There Goes My Everything
In 1966, Jack Greene’s No. 1 hit gained UK popularity through Elvis’ friend Engelbert Humperdinck, who blended country into pop. While covered by various artists before Elvis, The King’s rendition played a crucial role in introducing international audiences to the Nashville sound.
10. She Thinks I Still Care
11. Funny How Time Slips Away
One of Willie Nelson’s standout compositions found success through Billy Walker on the country charts and Jimmy Elledge on the pop side. Covered by various artists, from Brenda Lee to the Supremes, the song gained a notable endorsement on Elvis Country, where Elvis delivered a suitably forlorn and sensitive rendition.
12. Guitar Man
In 1981, Felton Jarvis remixed Elvis’ 1967 hit, adding new instrumentation and a bit more country vibe. Unfortunately, this version is challenging to find online. Jerry Reed updated his own guitar motif, making it Elvis’ final country No. 1. Despite misconceptions about later film soundtracks, the original track is on the 1967 album “Clambake.”
13. You Asked Me To
On Elvis’s 40th birthday, the “Promised Land” album debuted, featuring a powerful start with Chuck Berry’s title track and concluding with a direct rendition of Waylon Jennings/Billy Joe Shaver’s ‘You Ask Me To.’ Elvis performed it in Jennings’ style, reflecting their connection. In their initial meeting, Elvis playfully called Jennings “Hillbilly,” as mentioned in Jennings’ autobiography.
