Country Songs Turning 30 This Year

Published on August 28, 2023

In the world of music, anniversaries often provide us with an opportunity to reflect on the impact and legacy of iconic songs. This year, we celebrate a significant milestone for a collection of country songs that have now turned 30. These songs, released three decades ago, continue to resonate with audiences, reminding us of the timeless appeal of country music and its ability to capture emotions, tell stories, and connect people across generations.

From heartfelt ballads to foot-stomping anthems, these songs have left an indelible mark on the country music landscape and have paved the way for artists who followed in their footsteps.

Happy 30th to all the songs below! 

1. Toby Keith – Should’ve Been A Cowboy

2. Alan Jackson – Chattahoochee

3. Garth Brooks – Callin’ Baton Rouge

4. Dwight Yoakam – Fast As You

5. Sawyer Brown – Thank God for You

6. Mark Chesnutt – It Sure Is Monday

7. John Anderson – Money In the Bank

8. Brooks & Dunn – Rock My World (Little Country Girl)

9. Sammy Kershaw – She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful

10. George Strait – I Cross My Heart

11. John Michael Montgomery – “I Love The Way You Love Me”

12. Lorrie Morgan – What Part Of No Don’t You Understand

13. Clay Walker – What’s It to You

14. Garth Brooks – Ain’t going down (‘Til the sun comes up)

15. George Strait – Easy come, easy go

16. Travis Tritt – T-R-O-U-B-L-E

