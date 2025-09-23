Listen Live
Music

Country Songs to Listen to While Everyone’s Talking About the Rapture

Published on September 23, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2022 Faster Horses Festival

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Country Songs to Listen to While Everyone’s Talking About the Rapture

With predictions swirling online that the Rapture could happen today, it feels like the perfect time to revisit some of country music’s most powerful songs about faith, prophecy, and the end of days. Whether you take the predictions seriously or just want a fitting soundtrack for the buzz, these tracks mix gospel roots with country grit to capture the mood.

1. Johnny Cash – The Man Comes Around

 

No song fits the moment better than this. Written late in Cash’s life, it’s a haunting, scripture-laced track inspired by Revelation.

2. Reba McEntire – Sky Full of Angels

 

A gospel-country track about protection and the final journey to heaven.

3. Hank Williams – The Funeral

 

Less about the Rapture, but very much about the end of life and standing before God.

4. Loretta Lynn – Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven

A witty but serious take on how people want eternal life but fear the end.

5. Chris Stapleton – Watch You Burn

A darker, fire-and-judgment-infused song that definitely feels “end times.”

6. Loretta Lynn (with The Carter Family) – I Feel Like Traveling On

 

A country-gospel hymn that paints heaven as home, fitting for anyone reflecting on eternity today.

7. Ricky Skaggs – Waiting at the Gate

 

Bluegrass and gospel collide in this upbeat track about being prepared for Christ’s return.

8. Thomas Rhett – Be a Light (with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)

 

Released during 2020’s uncertainty, this collaboration feels like a reminder to stay grounded in hope.

9. The Isaacs – I Will Praise Him

 

This family group has made a career out of gospel-country harmonies. Several songs, including this one, allude to being ready when the trumpet sounds.

10. Brad Paisley – When We All Get to Heaven

 

Paisley’s take on the classic hymn is joyful and hopeful, a reminder of faith in uncertain times.

11. Hank Williams – When God Comes and Gathers His Jewels

 

Williams’ gospel side shines here, with a simple, heartfelt warning about being ready for the Lord’s return.

12. Eric Church – Some of It

 

Church blends wisdom and mortality in this reflective song. It’s not about prophecy, but it captures the “life is short, be ready” mindset.

13. Alan Jackson – Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus (from his gospel albums)

 

Jackson’s gospel records are full of traditional hymns that speak to faith, salvation, and preparation for the Lord’s return.

14. Carrie Underwood – Something in the Water

 

A powerhouse modern gospel-country anthem, with themes of baptism, redemption, and ultimate salvation.

15. Cody Johnson – Til You Can’t

 

A CMA Song of the Year winner that encourages living fully now. Its urgency mirrors the “time is short” theme people tie to end-times talk.

16. The Louvin Brothers – Broadminded

 

Known for their tight harmonies, the Louvins weren’t afraid to tackle the idea of judgment and salvation head-on.

17. Zach Williams – Fear Is a Liar

 

A crossover hit in country and Christian circles, directly addressing the doubt and fear stirred up by end-times predictions.

18. Miranda Lambert – Keeper of the Flame

 

Lambert takes a spiritual approach to resilience, echoing themes of carrying faith through storms.

19. Alan Jackson – I Want to Stroll Over Heaven with You (live versions in recent years)

 

Jackson’s gospel projects have kept this hymn alive for a modern country audience.

20. Eric Church – Lightning

 

About execution, mortality, and meeting the end — with haunting apocalyptic undertones.

21. Ashley McBryde – Bible and a .44

 

Reflects on mortality and what lasts at the end of the road.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
More From Hank FM
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Music Survey HANK FM
Hank Exclusives

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Entertainment

Have Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Split?

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close