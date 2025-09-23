Country Songs to Listen to While Everyone’s Talking About the Rapture

With predictions swirling online that the Rapture could happen today, it feels like the perfect time to revisit some of country music’s most powerful songs about faith, prophecy, and the end of days. Whether you take the predictions seriously or just want a fitting soundtrack for the buzz, these tracks mix gospel roots with country grit to capture the mood.

1. Johnny Cash – The Man Comes Around No song fits the moment better than this. Written late in Cash’s life, it’s a haunting, scripture-laced track inspired by Revelation.

2. Reba McEntire – Sky Full of Angels A gospel-country track about protection and the final journey to heaven.

3. Hank Williams – The Funeral Less about the Rapture, but very much about the end of life and standing before God.

4. Loretta Lynn – Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven A witty but serious take on how people want eternal life but fear the end.

5. Chris Stapleton – Watch You Burn A darker, fire-and-judgment-infused song that definitely feels “end times.”

6. Loretta Lynn (with The Carter Family) – I Feel Like Traveling On A country-gospel hymn that paints heaven as home, fitting for anyone reflecting on eternity today.

7. Ricky Skaggs – Waiting at the Gate Bluegrass and gospel collide in this upbeat track about being prepared for Christ’s return.

8. Thomas Rhett – Be a Light (with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban) Released during 2020’s uncertainty, this collaboration feels like a reminder to stay grounded in hope.

9. The Isaacs – I Will Praise Him This family group has made a career out of gospel-country harmonies. Several songs, including this one, allude to being ready when the trumpet sounds.

10. Brad Paisley – When We All Get to Heaven Paisley’s take on the classic hymn is joyful and hopeful, a reminder of faith in uncertain times.

11. Hank Williams – When God Comes and Gathers His Jewels Williams’ gospel side shines here, with a simple, heartfelt warning about being ready for the Lord’s return.

12. Eric Church – Some of It Church blends wisdom and mortality in this reflective song. It’s not about prophecy, but it captures the “life is short, be ready” mindset.

13. Alan Jackson – Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus (from his gospel albums) Jackson’s gospel records are full of traditional hymns that speak to faith, salvation, and preparation for the Lord’s return.

14. Carrie Underwood – Something in the Water A powerhouse modern gospel-country anthem, with themes of baptism, redemption, and ultimate salvation.

15. Cody Johnson – Til You Can’t A CMA Song of the Year winner that encourages living fully now. Its urgency mirrors the “time is short” theme people tie to end-times talk.

16. The Louvin Brothers – Broadminded Known for their tight harmonies, the Louvins weren’t afraid to tackle the idea of judgment and salvation head-on.

17. Zach Williams – Fear Is a Liar A crossover hit in country and Christian circles, directly addressing the doubt and fear stirred up by end-times predictions.

18. Miranda Lambert – Keeper of the Flame Lambert takes a spiritual approach to resilience, echoing themes of carrying faith through storms.

19. Alan Jackson – I Want to Stroll Over Heaven with You (live versions in recent years) Jackson’s gospel projects have kept this hymn alive for a modern country audience.

20. Eric Church – Lightning About execution, mortality, and meeting the end — with haunting apocalyptic undertones.