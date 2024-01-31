Listen Live
Country Music News

Country Artists and Songs that could Disappear from TikTok

Published on January 31, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

UMG, the largest music company globally, has announced its decision to withdraw the music of its artists from TikTok this Wednesday, Jan 31st 2024, following the expiration of their current contract. The withdrawal comes from the unsuccessful negotiations to establish a new agreement with the platform.

“As our negotiations continued, TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth,” the letter added. “How did it try to intimidate us? By selectively removing the music of certain of our developing artists, while keeping on the platform our audience-driving global stars.” – UMG

Here is a list of some popular Country artists and songs that may be affected by this development:

1. Brothers Osborne

2. Carrie Underwood

3. Brad Paisley

4. Alan Jackson

5. Billy Currington

6. Chris Stapleton

7. Darius Rucker

8. Dierks Bentley

9. Eric Church

10. Hot Country Knights

11. Jon Pardi

12. Jordan Davis

13. Kacey Musgraves

14. Keith Urban

15. Luke Bryan

16. Parker McCollum

17. Reba

18. Sam Hunt

19. Tyler Hubbard

More From Hank FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close