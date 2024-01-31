Country Artists and Songs that could Disappear from TikTok

UMG, the largest music company globally, has announced its decision to withdraw the music of its artists from TikTok this Wednesday, Jan 31st 2024, following the expiration of their current contract. The withdrawal comes from the unsuccessful negotiations to establish a new agreement with the platform.
“As our negotiations continued, TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth,” the letter added. “How did it try to intimidate us? By selectively removing the music of certain of our developing artists, while keeping on the platform our audience-driving global stars.” – UMG
Here is a list of some popular Country artists and songs that may be affected by this development:
1. Brothers Osborne
2. Carrie Underwood
3. Brad Paisley
4. Alan Jackson
5. Billy Currington
6. Chris Stapleton
7. Darius Rucker
8. Dierks Bentley
9. Eric Church
10. Hot Country Knights
11. Jon Pardi
12. Jordan Davis
13. Kacey Musgraves
14. Keith Urban
15. Luke Bryan
16. Parker McCollum
17. Reba
18. Sam Hunt
19. Tyler Hubbard
