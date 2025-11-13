CMA Awards: Most Nominations for ‘Entertainer of the Year’ Award

From the very first Country Music Association Awards in 1967, the “Entertainer of the Year” award has been given out every year since. This year’s group of nominees feature two-time winner Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and last year’s winner Lainey Wilson.
With her second nomination for the award, Wilson joins a legendary list of country music stars to have been nominated for “Entertainer of the Year” multiple times. From the artist with the most nominations for the “Entertainer of the Year” award to those with just two nominations to their name, here’s every multi-nominee in the CMA’s history:
1. George Strait – 19 nominationsSource:Rick Diamond/Getty Images
The “King of Country” won the award in 1989, 1990 and 2013.
2. Garth Brooks – 13 nominationsSource:Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Brooks has won the award more than any artist; in 1991, 1992, 1997, 1998, 2016, 2017 and 2019.
3. Keith Urban – 13 nominationsSource:Erika Goldring/WireImage via Getty Images
Urban won the award in 2005 and 2018.
4. Alan Jackson – 12 nominationsSource:Rick Diamond/WireImage via Getty Images
Jackson won the award in 1995, 2002 and 2003.
5. Brooks & Dunn – 11 nominationsSource:Getty
Brooks & Dunn took home the award in 1996.
7. Kenny Chesney – 11 nominationsSource:Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Chesney won the award in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008.
8. Reba McEntire – 10 nominationsSource:Monica Murray/Variety via Getty Images
McEntire won the award in 1986.
9. Merle Haggard – nine nominationsSource:Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Haggard won the award in 1970.
10. Brad Paisley – eight nominationsSource:Getty Images
Paisley won the award in 2010.
11. CMA Songwriters Series Featuring Mary Chapin Carpenter, Vince Gill, Mac McAnally And Don SchlitzSource:Mickey Bernal/Getty Images
Gill won the award back-to-back in 1993 and 1994.
12. Chris Stapleton – eight nominationsSource:Jason Kempin/Getty Images
As of 2023, Stapleton has the most nominations for the award without ever winning it.
13. Barbara Mandrell – six nominationsSource:Getty
Mandrell won the award back-to-back in 1980 and 1981.
14. Luke Bryan – six nominationsSource:John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images
Bryan won the award back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.
15. Charley Pride – six nominationsSource:Getty Images
Pride won the award in 1971.
16. Tim McGraw – six nominationsSource:Terry Wyatt/WireImage via Getty Images
McGraw won the award in 2001.
17. Carrie Underwood – six nominationsSource:Jemal Countess/WireImage via Getty Images
As of 2024, Underwood is tied for the most nominations for the award by a female artist without winning.
18. Miranda Lambert – six nominationsSource:Getty Images
As of 2024, Lambert is tied with Underwood for the most nominations for the award by a female artist without winning.
19. The 53rd Annual CMA Awards – ShowSource:Mickey Bernal/WireImage via Getty Images
Nelson won the award in 1979.
20. Alabama – five nominationsSource:Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Alabama was the first to win the award three times, winning in 1982, 1983 and 1984.
21. Luke Combs – five nominationsSource:Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Combs won the award back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.
22. Eric Church – five nominationsSource:Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage
Church won the award in 2020.
23. Kenny Rogers – five nominationsSource:Getty Images
Rogers never won the award, despite five consecutive nominations between 1977 and 1981.
24. Loretta Lynn – five nominationsSource:Tom Sweeney/Star Tribune via Getty Images
In 1972 Lynn became the first female artist to win the award.
25. Ronnie Milsap – five nominationsSource:Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Milsap won the award in 1977.
26. Taylor Swift – four nominationsSource:Jemal Countess/WireImage
Swift won the award in 2009 and 2011, making her the youngest artist to ever win at 19.
27. Blake Shelton – four nominationsSource:Getty Images
Shelton won the award in 2012.
28. Jason Aldean – four nominationsSource:Monica Murray/Variety via Getty Images
Aldean was last nominated for the award in 2018.
29. Randy Travis – four nominationsSource:Tom Burns/Getty Images
Travis was last nominated in 1990, his fourth-consecutive nomination.
30. Ricky Skaggs – four nominationsSource:Terry Wyatt/WireImage
Skaggs won the award in 1985.
31. Toby Keith – four nominationsSource:Getty Images
Keith received four consecutive nominations between 2002 and 2005.
32. Hank Williams Jr. – three nominationsSource:C Flanigan/FilmMagic
Williams Jr. won the award back-to-back in 1987 and 1988.
33. The Chicks – three nominationsSource:Ron Davis/Getty Images
The Chicks won in the award in 2000.
34. Dolly Parton – three nominationsSource:Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Parton won the award in 1978.
35. Eddy Arnold – three nominationsSource:Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Arnold won the first award in 1967.
36. Glen Campbell – three nominationsSource:Getty Images
Campbell won the award in 1968.
37. Johnny Cash – three nominationsSource:Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Cash won the award in 1969.
38. Oak Ridge Boys – three nominationsSource:Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The Oak Ridge Boys received their last nomination in 1984.
39. Roy Clark – three nominationsSource:William F. Campbell/Getty Images
Clark won the award in 1973.
40. The Judds – three nominationsSource:Paul Natkin/Getty Images
The Judds were nominated three times between 1986 and 1988.
41. Morgan Wallen – three timesSource:Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage
As of 2024, Wallen’s most recent nomination was received ahead of the 58th annual awards.
42. Waylon Jennings – three nominationsSource:Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Jennings received three consecutive nominations between 1975 and 1977.
43. Mel Tillis – two nominationsSource:Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage
Tillis won the award in 1976.
44. Lainey Wilson – two nominationsSource:Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Wilson won the award in 2023 after being nominated for the first time. She was nominated for a second time in 2024.
45. Clint Black – two nominationsSource:Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Black was nominated in 1990 and 1991.
46. Crystal Gayle – two nominationsSource:Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Gayle was nominated in 1978 and 1979.
47. Lee Greenwood – two nominationsSource:Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Greenwood was nominated in 1984 and 1985.
48. Conway Twitty – two nominationsSource:Mike Prior/Redferns
Twitty was nominated in 1971 and 1975.
49. Rascal Flatts – two nominationsSource:Jemal Countess/WireImage
Rascal Flatts were nominated in 2006 and 2007.
50. Jerry Reed – two nominationsSource:GAB Archive/Redferns
Reed was nominated in 1971 and 1972.
51. Ricky Van Shelton – two nominationsSource:Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Van Shelton was nominated in 1989 and 1990.