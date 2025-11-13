Listen Live
CMA Awards: Most Nominations for ‘Entertainer of the Year’ Award

Published on November 13, 2025

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show

Source: Lainey Wilson accepts the Entertainer of the Year award from Keith Urban onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage via Getty Images)

From the very first Country Music Association Awards in 1967, the “Entertainer of the Year” award has been given out every year since. This year’s group of nominees feature two-time winner Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and last year’s winner Lainey Wilson.

With her second nomination for the award, Wilson joins a legendary list of country music stars to have been nominated for “Entertainer of the Year” multiple times. From the artist with the most nominations for the “Entertainer of the Year” award to those with just two nominations to their name, here’s every multi-nominee in the CMA’s history:

1. George Strait – 19 nominations

George Strait - 19 nominations Source:Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The “King of Country” won the award in 1989, 1990 and 2013.

2. Garth Brooks – 13 nominations

Garth Brooks - 13 nominations Source:Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brooks has won the award more than any artist; in 1991, 1992, 1997, 1998, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

3. Keith Urban – 13 nominations

Keith Urban - 13 nominations Source:Erika Goldring/WireImage via Getty Images

Urban won the award in 2005 and 2018.

4. Alan Jackson – 12 nominations

Alan Jackson - 12 nominations Source:Rick Diamond/WireImage via Getty Images

Jackson won the award in 1995, 2002 and 2003.

5. Brooks & Dunn – 11 nominations

Brooks & Dunn - 11 nominations Source:Getty

Brooks & Dunn took home the award in 1996.

7. Kenny Chesney – 11 nominations

Kenny Chesney - 11 nominations Source:Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Chesney won the award in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

8. Reba McEntire – 10 nominations

Reba McEntire - 10 nominations Source:Monica Murray/Variety via Getty Images

McEntire won the award in 1986.

9. Merle Haggard – nine nominations

Merle Haggard - nine nominations Source:Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Haggard won the award in 1970.

10. Brad Paisley – eight nominations

Brad Paisley - eight nominations Source:Getty Images

Paisley won the award in 2010.

11. CMA Songwriters Series Featuring Mary Chapin Carpenter, Vince Gill, Mac McAnally And Don Schlitz

CMA Songwriters Series Featuring Mary Chapin Carpenter, Vince Gill, Mac McAnally And Don Schlitz Source:Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Gill won the award back-to-back in 1993 and 1994.

12. Chris Stapleton – eight nominations

Chris Stapleton - eight nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images

As of 2023, Stapleton has the most nominations for the award without ever winning it.

13. Barbara Mandrell – six nominations

Barbara Mandrell - six nominations Source:Getty

Mandrell won the award back-to-back in 1980 and 1981.

14. Luke Bryan – six nominations

Luke Bryan - six nominations Source:John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images

Bryan won the award back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

15. Charley Pride – six nominations

Charley Pride - six nominations Source:Getty Images

Pride won the award in 1971.

16. Tim McGraw – six nominations

Tim McGraw - six nominations Source:Terry Wyatt/WireImage via Getty Images

McGraw won the award in 2001.

17. Carrie Underwood – six nominations

Carrie Underwood - six nominations Source:Jemal Countess/WireImage via Getty Images

As of 2024, Underwood is tied for the most nominations for the award by a female artist without winning.

18. Miranda Lambert – six nominations

Miranda Lambert - six nominations Source:Getty Images

As of 2024, Lambert is tied with Underwood for the most nominations for the award by a female artist without winning.

19. The 53rd Annual CMA Awards – Show

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Show Source:Mickey Bernal/WireImage via Getty Images

Nelson won the award in 1979.

20. Alabama – five nominations

Alabama - five nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Alabama was the first to win the award three times, winning in 1982, 1983 and 1984.

21. Luke Combs – five nominations

Luke Combs - five nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Combs won the award back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

22. Eric Church – five nominations

Eric Church - five nominations Source:Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Church won the award in 2020.

23. Kenny Rogers – five nominations

Kenny Rogers - five nominations Source:Getty Images

Rogers never won the award, despite five consecutive nominations between 1977 and 1981.

24. Loretta Lynn – five nominations

Loretta Lynn - five nominations Source:Tom Sweeney/Star Tribune via Getty Images

In 1972 Lynn became the first female artist to win the award.

25. Ronnie Milsap – five nominations

Ronnie Milsap - five nominations Source:Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Milsap won the award in 1977.

26. Taylor Swift – four nominations

Taylor Swift - four nominations Source:Jemal Countess/WireImage

Swift won the award in 2009 and 2011, making her the youngest artist to ever win at 19.

27. Blake Shelton – four nominations

Blake Shelton - four nominations Source:Getty Images

Shelton won the award in 2012.

28. Jason Aldean – four nominations

Jason Aldean - four nominations Source:Monica Murray/Variety via Getty Images

Aldean was last nominated for the award in 2018.

29. Randy Travis – four nominations

Randy Travis - four nominations Source:Tom Burns/Getty Images

Travis was last nominated in 1990, his fourth-consecutive nomination.

30. Ricky Skaggs – four nominations

Ricky Skaggs - four nominations Source:Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Skaggs won the award in 1985.

31. Toby Keith – four nominations

Toby Keith - four nominations Source:Getty Images

Keith received four consecutive nominations between 2002 and 2005.

32. Hank Williams Jr. – three nominations

Hank Williams Jr. - three nominations Source:C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Williams Jr. won the award back-to-back in 1987 and 1988.

33. The Chicks – three nominations

The Chicks - three nominations Source:Ron Davis/Getty Images

The Chicks won in the award in 2000.

34. Dolly Parton – three nominations

Dolly Parton - three nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Parton won the award in 1978.

35. Eddy Arnold – three nominations

Eddy Arnold - three nominations Source:Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Arnold won the first award in 1967.

36. Glen Campbell – three nominations

Glen Campbell - three nominations Source:Getty Images

Campbell won the award in 1968.

37. Johnny Cash – three nominations

Johnny Cash - three nominations Source:Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Cash won the award in 1969.

38. Oak Ridge Boys – three nominations

Oak Ridge Boys - three nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Oak Ridge Boys received their last nomination in 1984.

39. Roy Clark – three nominations

Roy Clark - three nominations Source:William F. Campbell/Getty Images

Clark won the award in 1973.

40. The Judds – three nominations

The Judds - three nominations Source:Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The Judds were nominated three times between 1986 and 1988.

41. Morgan Wallen – three times

Morgan Wallen - three times Source:Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

As of 2024, Wallen’s most recent nomination was received ahead of the 58th annual awards.

42. Waylon Jennings – three nominations

Waylon Jennings - three nominations Source:Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Jennings received three consecutive nominations between 1975 and 1977.

43. Mel Tillis – two nominations

Mel Tillis - two nominations Source:Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage

Tillis won the award in 1976.

44. Lainey Wilson – two nominations

Lainey Wilson - two nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Wilson won the award in 2023 after being nominated for the first time. She was nominated for a second time in 2024.

45. Clint Black – two nominations

Clint Black - two nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Black was nominated in 1990 and 1991.

46. Crystal Gayle – two nominations

Crystal Gayle - two nominations Source:Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Gayle was nominated in 1978 and 1979.

47. Lee Greenwood – two nominations

Lee Greenwood - two nominations Source:Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Greenwood was nominated in 1984 and 1985.

48. Conway Twitty – two nominations

Conway Twitty - two nominations Source:Mike Prior/Redferns

Twitty was nominated in 1971 and 1975.

49. Rascal Flatts – two nominations

Rascal Flatts - two nominations Source:Jemal Countess/WireImage

Rascal Flatts were nominated in 2006 and 2007.

50. Jerry Reed – two nominations

Jerry Reed - two nominations Source:GAB Archive/Redferns

Reed was nominated in 1971 and 1972.

51. Ricky Van Shelton – two nominations

Ricky Van Shelton - two nominations Source:Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Van Shelton was nominated in 1989 and 1990.

