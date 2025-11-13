CMA Awards: Most Nominations for ‘Entertainer of the Year’ Award

From the very first Country Music Association Awards in 1967, the “Entertainer of the Year” award has been given out every year since. This year’s group of nominees feature two-time winner Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and last year’s winner Lainey Wilson.

With her second nomination for the award, Wilson joins a legendary list of country music stars to have been nominated for “Entertainer of the Year” multiple times. From the artist with the most nominations for the “Entertainer of the Year” award to those with just two nominations to their name, here’s every multi-nominee in the CMA’s history:

1. George Strait – 19 nominations Source:Rick Diamond/Getty Images The “King of Country” won the award in 1989, 1990 and 2013. 2. Garth Brooks – 13 nominations Source:Mike Coppola/Getty Images Brooks has won the award more than any artist; in 1991, 1992, 1997, 1998, 2016, 2017 and 2019. 3. Keith Urban – 13 nominations Source:Erika Goldring/WireImage via Getty Images Urban won the award in 2005 and 2018. 4. Alan Jackson – 12 nominations Source:Rick Diamond/WireImage via Getty Images Jackson won the award in 1995, 2002 and 2003. 5. Brooks & Dunn – 11 nominations Source:Getty Brooks & Dunn took home the award in 1996. 6. 7. Kenny Chesney – 11 nominations Source:Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Chesney won the award in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008. 8. Reba McEntire – 10 nominations Source:Monica Murray/Variety via Getty Images McEntire won the award in 1986. 9. Merle Haggard – nine nominations Source:Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Haggard won the award in 1970. 10. Brad Paisley – eight nominations Source:Getty Images Paisley won the award in 2010. 11. CMA Songwriters Series Featuring Mary Chapin Carpenter, Vince Gill, Mac McAnally And Don Schlitz Source:Mickey Bernal/Getty Images Gill won the award back-to-back in 1993 and 1994. 12. Chris Stapleton – eight nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images As of 2023, Stapleton has the most nominations for the award without ever winning it. 13. Barbara Mandrell – six nominations Source:Getty Mandrell won the award back-to-back in 1980 and 1981. 14. Luke Bryan – six nominations Source:John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images Bryan won the award back-to-back in 2014 and 2015. 15. Charley Pride – six nominations Source:Getty Images Pride won the award in 1971. 16. Tim McGraw – six nominations Source:Terry Wyatt/WireImage via Getty Images McGraw won the award in 2001. 17. Carrie Underwood – six nominations Source:Jemal Countess/WireImage via Getty Images As of 2024, Underwood is tied for the most nominations for the award by a female artist without winning. 18. Miranda Lambert – six nominations Source:Getty Images As of 2024, Lambert is tied with Underwood for the most nominations for the award by a female artist without winning. 19. The 53rd Annual CMA Awards – Show Source:Mickey Bernal/WireImage via Getty Images Nelson won the award in 1979. 20. Alabama – five nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images Alabama was the first to win the award three times, winning in 1982, 1983 and 1984. 21. Luke Combs – five nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images Combs won the award back-to-back in 2021 and 2022. 22. Eric Church – five nominations Source:Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage Church won the award in 2020. 23. Kenny Rogers – five nominations Source:Getty Images Rogers never won the award, despite five consecutive nominations between 1977 and 1981. 24. Loretta Lynn – five nominations Source:Tom Sweeney/Star Tribune via Getty Images In 1972 Lynn became the first female artist to win the award. 25. Ronnie Milsap – five nominations Source:Rick Diamond/Getty Images Milsap won the award in 1977. 26. Taylor Swift – four nominations Source:Jemal Countess/WireImage Swift won the award in 2009 and 2011, making her the youngest artist to ever win at 19. 27. Blake Shelton – four nominations Source:Getty Images Shelton won the award in 2012. 28. Jason Aldean – four nominations Source:Monica Murray/Variety via Getty Images Aldean was last nominated for the award in 2018. 29. Randy Travis – four nominations Source:Tom Burns/Getty Images Travis was last nominated in 1990, his fourth-consecutive nomination. 30. Ricky Skaggs – four nominations Source:Terry Wyatt/WireImage Skaggs won the award in 1985. 31. Toby Keith – four nominations Source:Getty Images Keith received four consecutive nominations between 2002 and 2005. 32. Hank Williams Jr. – three nominations Source:C Flanigan/FilmMagic Williams Jr. won the award back-to-back in 1987 and 1988. 33. The Chicks – three nominations Source:Ron Davis/Getty Images The Chicks won in the award in 2000. 34. Dolly Parton – three nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images Parton won the award in 1978. 35. Eddy Arnold – three nominations Source:Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Arnold won the first award in 1967. 36. Glen Campbell – three nominations Source:Getty Images Campbell won the award in 1968. 37. Johnny Cash – three nominations Source:Universal Images Group via Getty Images Cash won the award in 1969. 38. Oak Ridge Boys – three nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images The Oak Ridge Boys received their last nomination in 1984. 39. Roy Clark – three nominations Source:William F. Campbell/Getty Images Clark won the award in 1973. 40. The Judds – three nominations Source:Paul Natkin/Getty Images The Judds were nominated three times between 1986 and 1988. 41. Morgan Wallen – three times Source:Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage As of 2024, Wallen’s most recent nomination was received ahead of the 58th annual awards. 42. Waylon Jennings – three nominations Source:Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Jennings received three consecutive nominations between 1975 and 1977. 43. Mel Tillis – two nominations Source:Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage Tillis won the award in 1976. 44. Lainey Wilson – two nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images Wilson won the award in 2023 after being nominated for the first time. She was nominated for a second time in 2024. 45. Clint Black – two nominations Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images Black was nominated in 1990 and 1991. 46. Crystal Gayle – two nominations Source:Taylor Hill/Getty Images Gayle was nominated in 1978 and 1979. 47. Lee Greenwood – two nominations Source:Erika Goldring/Getty Images Greenwood was nominated in 1984 and 1985. 48. Conway Twitty – two nominations Source:Mike Prior/Redferns Twitty was nominated in 1971 and 1975. 49. Rascal Flatts – two nominations Source:Jemal Countess/WireImage Rascal Flatts were nominated in 2006 and 2007. 50. Jerry Reed – two nominations Source:GAB Archive/Redferns Reed was nominated in 1971 and 1972. 51. Ricky Van Shelton – two nominations Source:Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Van Shelton was nominated in 1989 and 1990.