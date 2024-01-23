Listen Live
Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Opens In Las Vegas: See Inside

Published on January 23, 2024

Source: Blake Shelton / Ole Red | Denise Truscello

 

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red has officially opened its doors in Las Vegas, marking a significant addition to the iconic singer’s chain of bars, restaurants, and music venues. Operated by Opry Entertainment Group, a division of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Ole Red Las Vegas is now the largest among the six Ole Red locations.

Expressing his excitement, Blake Shelton stated, “I couldn’t be more excited about this Ole Red and what we have to offer people coming to Las Vegas looking for entertainment. This location is right in the thick of things, dead center of the strip, and it’s the perfect place to come, have some great food and drinks, and listen to some country music.” Shelton emphasized the uniqueness of the venue with its balconies, indoor and outdoor stages, and declared, “There’s nothing else like it in Vegas, and it’s perfect!”

Highlighting the significance of having a home base for the country music family and industry in Las Vegas, Blake Shelton expressed his pride in this new addition. He remarked, “For the country music family, the industry, Nashville, to have a home base now in Las Vegas is obviously a big deal for me, and I’m going to brag on it.”

TAKE A CLOSER LOOK BELOW

1.

The venue is well-equipped with three interior bars, a rooftop bar, two stages, a massive 16-feet-wide by 37-feet-high LED video wall, a retail area, and a VIP experience with event space for groups.

2.

Spanning four stories and covering an impressive 27,000 square feet!

3.

One of its standout features is a spacious 4,500 square foot rooftop. 

4.

Ther rooftop provides guests with breathtaking panoramic views of the Las Vegas cityscape.

5.

Ole Red Las Vegas can accommodate 686 seats.

6.

