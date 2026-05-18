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30 Artists Who've Won the Most ACM Awards

30 Artists Who’ve Won the Most ACM Awards

Published on May 18, 2026

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61st Academy of Country Music Awards
Source: Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley pose in the winner’s walk during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM) / Getty

The Academy of Country Music Awards has been a fixture in the country music since its first ceremony in 1966, recognizing hundreds of artists over the last 61 years.

At the 61st ACM Awards, Ella Langley found her way into the top 30, thanks to five awards she took home on May 17.

RELATED: 61st ACM Awards Returning to Las Vegas in 2026

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Miranda Lambert, the ACMs all-time awards leader even added another award to her total thanks to her and Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”.

Here are the 30 artists who’ve won the most ACM Awards:

It’s worth noting that the awards counted on this list are only major awards, as lifetime and special achievement awards will not be counted. Last updated on May 18, 2026.

1. Miranda Lambert – 31 Awards

2. Brooks & Dunn – 29 Awards

3. Alan Jackson – 16 Awards

4. Merle Haggard – 15 Awards

5. Alabama – 15 Awards

6. Tim McGraw – 15 Awards

7. Brad Paisley – 15 Awards

8. Garth Brooks – 14 Awards

9. George Strait – 14 Awards

10. Carrie Underwood – 13 Awards

11. Chris Stapleton – 13 Awards

12. Lainey Wilson – 13 Awards

13. Faith Hill – 12 Awards

14. Jason Aldean – 12 Awards

15. Reba McEntie – 11 Awards

16. Loretta Lynn – 10 Awards

17. Randy Travis – 10 Awards

18. Keith Urban – 10 Awards

19. Old Dominion – 10 Awards

20. Dolly Parton – 9 Awards

21. Kenny Chesney – 9 Awards

22. Rascal Flatts – 9 Awards

23. Ella Langley – 9 Awards

24. Willie Nelson – 8 Awards

25. The Chicks – 8 Awards

26. Toby Keith – 8 Awards

27. Little Big Town – 8 Awards

28. Luke Bryan – 8 Awards

29. Florida Georgia Line – 8 Awards

30. Thomas Rhett – 8 Awards

30 Artists Who’ve Won the Most ACM Awards was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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