Source: Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley pose in the winner’s walk during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM) / Getty

The Academy of Country Music Awards has been a fixture in the country music since its first ceremony in 1966, recognizing hundreds of artists over the last 61 years.

At the 61st ACM Awards, Ella Langley found her way into the top 30, thanks to five awards she took home on May 17.

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Miranda Lambert, the ACMs all-time awards leader even added another award to her total thanks to her and Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”.

Here are the 30 artists who’ve won the most ACM Awards:

It’s worth noting that the awards counted on this list are only major awards, as lifetime and special achievement awards will not be counted. Last updated on May 18, 2026.