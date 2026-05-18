30 Artists Who've Won the Most ACM Awards
30 Artists Who’ve Won the Most ACM Awards
The Academy of Country Music Awards has been a fixture in the country music since its first ceremony in 1966, recognizing hundreds of artists over the last 61 years.
At the 61st ACM Awards, Ella Langley found her way into the top 30, thanks to five awards she took home on May 17.
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Miranda Lambert, the ACMs all-time awards leader even added another award to her total thanks to her and Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”.
Here are the 30 artists who’ve won the most ACM Awards:
It’s worth noting that the awards counted on this list are only major awards, as lifetime and special achievement awards will not be counted. Last updated on May 18, 2026.
1. Miranda Lambert – 31 Awards
2. Brooks & Dunn – 29 Awards
3. Alan Jackson – 16 Awards
4. Merle Haggard – 15 Awards
5. Alabama – 15 Awards
6. Tim McGraw – 15 Awards
7. Brad Paisley – 15 Awards
8. Garth Brooks – 14 Awards
9. George Strait – 14 Awards
10. Carrie Underwood – 13 Awards
11. Chris Stapleton – 13 Awards
12. Lainey Wilson – 13 Awards
13. Faith Hill – 12 Awards
14. Jason Aldean – 12 Awards
15. Reba McEntie – 11 Awards
16. Loretta Lynn – 10 Awards
17. Randy Travis – 10 Awards
18. Keith Urban – 10 Awards
19. Old Dominion – 10 Awards
20. Dolly Parton – 9 Awards
21. Kenny Chesney – 9 Awards
22. Rascal Flatts – 9 Awards
23. Ella Langley – 9 Awards
24. Willie Nelson – 8 Awards
25. The Chicks – 8 Awards
26. Toby Keith – 8 Awards
27. Little Big Town – 8 Awards
28. Luke Bryan – 8 Awards
29. Florida Georgia Line – 8 Awards
30. Thomas Rhett – 8 Awards
30 Artists Who’ve Won the Most ACM Awards was originally published on 93qcountry.com