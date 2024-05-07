Listen Live
Annie’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Playlist

Published on May 7, 2024

Mother’s Day falls on May 12th this year. Did you get mom a gift? Check out the ultimate playlist to let the special woman in your life know how much you love and appreciate everything she does for you.

1. Mother-Sugarland

2. Hey Ma I Made It-Ella Langley

3. Growin’ Up Raising You-Gabby Barrett

4. I Hope You Dance-Lee Ann Womack

5. Coat Of Many Colors-Dolly Parton

6. I Called Mama-Tim McGraw

7. My Wish-Rascal Flatts

8. Lady-Brett Young

9. Bye Mom-Chris Janson

10. Mama’s Song-Carrie Underwood

11. I’m A Survivor-Reba

12. You Can’t Lose Me-Faith Hill

13. The Best Day-Taylor Swift

14. Somebody’s Hero- Jamie O’Neal

