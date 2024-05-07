Annie’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Playlist

Mother’s Day falls on May 12th this year. Did you get mom a gift? Check out the ultimate playlist to let the special woman in your life know how much you love and appreciate everything she does for you.

1. Mother-Sugarland 2. Hey Ma I Made It-Ella Langley 3. Growin’ Up Raising You-Gabby Barrett 4. I Hope You Dance-Lee Ann Womack 5. Coat Of Many Colors-Dolly Parton 6. I Called Mama-Tim McGraw 7. My Wish-Rascal Flatts 8. Lady-Brett Young 9. Bye Mom-Chris Janson 10. Mama’s Song-Carrie Underwood 11. I’m A Survivor-Reba 12. You Can’t Lose Me-Faith Hill 13. The Best Day-Taylor Swift 14. Somebody’s Hero- Jamie O’Neal