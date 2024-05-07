Annie’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Playlist

Mother’s Day falls on May 12th this year. Did you get mom a gift? Check out the ultimate playlist to let the special woman in your life know how much you love and appreciate everything she does for you.
1. Mother-Sugarland
2. Hey Ma I Made It-Ella Langley
3. Growin’ Up Raising You-Gabby Barrett
4. I Hope You Dance-Lee Ann Womack
5. Coat Of Many Colors-Dolly Parton
6. I Called Mama-Tim McGraw
7. My Wish-Rascal Flatts
8. Lady-Brett Young
9. Bye Mom-Chris Janson
10. Mama’s Song-Carrie Underwood
11. I’m A Survivor-Reba
12. You Can’t Lose Me-Faith Hill
13. The Best Day-Taylor Swift
14. Somebody’s Hero- Jamie O’Neal
-
Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
New Country Cash!
-
Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Scotty McCreery Is The Newest Opry Member [Watch]
-
George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024