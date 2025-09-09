2025 CMA Awards: The Biggest Snubs

The 2025 CMA Awards nominations are out, and while many artists celebrated big wins, others were left out in ways that have fans scratching their heads.

From chart-topping singles ignored to past nominees completely missing from major categories, this year’s list of snubs is one of the most surprising in recent memory.

Here are the biggest CMA Awards snubs of 2025.

1. Morgan Wallen Morgan Wallen is once again a CMA Awards puzzle. While his album I’m the Problem picked up a nomination, he was completely left out of Song of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. His hit “What I Want” with Tate McRae dominated across genres, but CMA voters didn’t give it any love. For country’s most-streamed artist, this snub is hard to overlook. 2. Jelly Roll Last year, Jelly Roll was up for three major awards, including Entertainer of the Year. This year? Nothing. Despite releasing Beautifully Broken and delivering “Liar,” the most-played song on country radio in 2025, Jelly Roll was left out of every major category. It’s one of the most shocking omissions of the year. 3. Post Malone Post Malone’s country collaborations were everywhere this year. Songs with Luke Combs and Blake Shelton not only gained airplay but became fan favorites. Still, the CMA voters didn’t give him recognition in the Male Vocalist category or anywhere else meaningful. Considering the impact he’s had on the genre, this feels like a major oversight. 4. LoCash LoCash’s “Hometown Home” was a No. 1 radio hit and one of the most-played country songs of 2025. Even so, they were passed over in Vocal Duo of the Year. With fewer competitive duos in the mix, their exclusion doesn’t make sense and stands as one of the clearest snubs this year. 5. Parmalee For another year in a row, Parmalee was left out of the Vocal Group of the Year category. Despite consistent success on country radio and a strong fan base, they continue to be overlooked by CMA voters. At this point, their absence has become a regular — and frustrating — storyline. 6. Kane Brown Kane Brown has never been the CMAs’ favorite, but this year feels especially harsh. His duet “Haunted” with Jelly Roll was one of the boldest, most emotional releases of 2025. At minimum, it deserved a Song of the Year nod. Instead, the CMAs overlooked it entirely, continuing a long pattern of snubbing one of country’s most consistent hitmakers. 7. Eric Church Just a few years ago, Eric Church was leading CMA nominations. Now, he’s been completely ignored. His concept album Evangeline vs. the Machine may have been too experimental for mainstream voters, but Eric has always pushed the boundaries of country music. The CMAs used to reward that kind of risk-taking — this year, they walked right past it.