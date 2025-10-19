Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

HANKSgiving

Add to Calendar
HANKSgiving
  • Date/time: Nov 6
  • Venue: Slippery Noodle Inn

 

Get ready for Hanksgiving, a free concert starring George Birge with special guest Dylan Schneider — live at The Slippery Noodle on Thursday, November 6th! Doors open at 6pm and show starts at 7pm!

We’re giving YOU the chance to be part of this exclusive show!

🎟️ Tickets:
Tickets are free, but you have to have one to get in!

👉 Enter HERE for your shot at tickets to this can’t-miss night of live country music.

Celebrate Hanksgiving with great music, good vibes, and your favorite country station — 97.1 Hank FM!

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
Trending
George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

HANKSgiving
Contests

Enter to Win: HANKSgiving

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close