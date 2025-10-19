- Date/time: Nov 6
- Venue: Slippery Noodle Inn
Get ready for Hanksgiving, a free concert starring George Birge with special guest Dylan Schneider — live at The Slippery Noodle on Thursday, November 6th! Doors open at 6pm and show starts at 7pm!
We’re giving YOU the chance to be part of this exclusive show!
🎟️ Tickets:
Tickets are free, but you have to have one to get in!
👉 Enter HERE for your shot at tickets to this can’t-miss night of live country music.
Celebrate Hanksgiving with great music, good vibes, and your favorite country station — 97.1 Hank FM!
