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Reba McEntire Is Getting a New Title — Grandma

Published on April 15, 2026

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Reba McEntire and Her Son Shelby
Source: Lynn Goldsmith / Getty

Country music icon Reba McEntire is celebrating joyful family news as her son, Shelby Blackstock, and his wife, Marissa Blackstock, prepare to welcome their first child together.

The couple announced they are expecting a baby boy, due this October, sharing the heartfelt update with fans on social media. Their journey to parenthood hasn’t been easy, as they previously experienced a pregnancy loss. Through it all, Shelby and Marissa remained hopeful, leaning on each other as they navigated the emotional challenges of fertility struggles.

Now, with their long-awaited rainbow baby on the way, the couple is embracing this new chapter with excitement and gratitude. The news also marks a special milestone for Reba McEntire, who is thrilled to step into the role of grandmother.

As the McEntire family grows, fans are celebrating alongside them, sending love and support ahead of the baby’s arrival later this year.

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