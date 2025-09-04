Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Bud Light Football Fest | November 20th

Add to Calendar
Football fest - Header
  • Date/time: Nov 20, 6:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Address: 8020 US 31 South, Indianapolis

Don’t miss FOOTBALL FEST with Annie & Cole! 🏈

Join us at a Buffalo Wild Wings near you this Colt’s season and compete in our football toss game for your chance to win exclusive prizes, courtesy of Bud Light!

The top contestant with the highest combined points will win:

🔵 Colts Tickets

🔵 Swag

🔵 Invitation to Finals = for a chance to win SUPERBOWL tickets!

 

🎉 THIS WEEK, JOIN US AT THE BUFFALO WILD WINGS IN INDIANAPOLIS FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN! 🎉

📍 8020 US 31 SOUTH, INDIANAPOLIS

 

Can’t make it this week but still want a chance to win? Visit us at a future Football Fest event:

December 4th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2747 E 62ND ST., INDIANAPOLIS

December 11th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 7 E. WASHINGTON ST., INDIANAPOLIS

December 18th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 6123 CRAWFORDSVILLE RD., SPEEDWAY

December 26th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2330 N. MORTON ST., FRANKLIN

January 1st or 2nd | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2470 N. LEBANON ST., LEBANON

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Clayton's Country Bar
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Music Survey HANK FM
Hank Exclusives

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

The 50th CMA Fest Nightly Concerts at Nissan Stadium - Day 3
Celebrity

Jason Aldean Breaks Silence on Morgan Wallen $1M Rumor

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close