Annie & Cole’s Bud Light Football Fest

Join Annie & Cole at a Buffalo Wild Wings near you!

Stop by and compete for your chance to win exclusive prizes, courtesy of Bud Light!

SEPTEMBER EVENTS
9/4 – 1177 N. Emerson Avenue, Greenwood
9/11 – 13868 E. 116th Street, Fishers
9/18 – 1551 N. Green Street, Brownsburg
9/25 – 6537 Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville

OCTOBER EVENTS
10/2 – 2683 E. Main Street, Plainfield
10/9 – 13977 Trade Center Drive, Fishers
10/16 – 1797 Melody Lane, Greenfield
10/23 – 2510 E. 146th Street, Carmel
10/30 – 9875 E. US 36, Avon

NOVEMBER EVENTS
11/6 – 5901 Scatterfield Road, Anderson
11/13 – 2514 Lake Circle Drive, Indianapolis
11/20 – 8020 US 31 South, Indianapolis

DECEMBER EVENTS
12/4 – 2747 E 62nd Street, Indianapolis
12/11 – 7 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis
12/18 – 6123 Crawfordsville Road, Speedway
12/26 – 2330 N. Morton Street, Franklin

