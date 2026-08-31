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Choosing Country Songs For Every NFL Starting Quarterback This Season

Some are built for the swagger of an outlaw anthem, others carry the quiet grit of a slow-burning ballad. A few are still waiting on their moment in the chorus, and a couple sound like redemption songs set to a snare drum.

As the 2026 season kicks off, we matched all 32 starting quarterbacks with the country song that captures their story, the comeback attempts, the golden-boy pressure, the journeymen finally getting their shot, and the legends still writing verses nobody thought they had left.

This isn’t about who’s the best arm in the league. It’s about vibe, the kind of energy a guy brings to the huddle, the story behind how he got there, and the sound that just fits.

So crank up the truck speakers, because from Buffalo to Seattle, every starter’s got a soundtrack.

Take a look below at Country Songs For Every NFL Starting Quarterback This Season.

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AFC East

Josh Allen (Bills) — “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean

Big, brash, throws himself into everything with reckless joy.