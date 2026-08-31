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Choosing Country Songs For Every NFL Starting Quarterback This Season

As the 2026 season kicks off, we matched all 32 starting quarterbacks with the country song that captures their full story.

Published on August 31, 2026
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  • Each NFL starting QB matched with a country song that fits their career story and playing style.
  • Songs range from anthems of swagger to redemption ballads, reflecting the diverse QB personalities.
  • Profiles highlight breakthrough talents, journeymen, and icons still writing new chapters.
NFL: NOV 23 Seahawks at Titans
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Choosing Country Songs For Every NFL Starting Quarterback This Season

Some are built for the swagger of an outlaw anthem, others carry the quiet grit of a slow-burning ballad. A few are still waiting on their moment in the chorus, and a couple sound like redemption songs set to a snare drum.

As the 2026 season kicks off, we matched all 32 starting quarterbacks with the country song that captures their story, the comeback attempts, the golden-boy pressure, the journeymen finally getting their shot, and the legends still writing verses nobody thought they had left.

This isn’t about who’s the best arm in the league. It’s about vibe, the kind of energy a guy brings to the huddle, the story behind how he got there, and the sound that just fits.

So crank up the truck speakers, because from Buffalo to Seattle, every starter’s got a soundtrack.

Take a look below at Country Songs For Every NFL Starting Quarterback This Season.

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AFC East

Josh Allen (Bills) — “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean

Big, brash, throws himself into everything with reckless joy.

Malik Willis (Dolphins) — “Riser” by Dierks Bentley

Fighting for a real shot after past setbacks.

Drake Maye (Patriots) — “Homegrown” by Zac Brown Band

Young talent building something new from the ground up.

Geno Smith (Jets) — “Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson

Third act, still grinding, still proving people wrong.

AFC North

Lamar Jackson (Ravens) — “Fast” by Luke Bryan

Pure improvisational speed, never doing it the conventional way.

Joe Burrow (Bengals) — “Cool Again” by Kane Brown

Ice-in-his-veins swagger, unbothered under pressure.

Deshaun Watson (Browns) — “Whiskey Lullaby” by Brad Paisley & Alison Krauss

A career defined by hard falls and trying to find the way back.

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers) — “My Give a Damn’s Busted” by Jo Dee Messina

Does things entirely his own way.

AFC South

C.J. Stroud (Texans) — “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes

Smooth, stylish, makes it look effortless.

Daniel Jones (Colts) – “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” by Jon Pardi

A guy who’s had the rough stretches, took the hits, and is still saddling back up for another go — fits a quarterback getting a fresh shot in Indy after a tough run in New York.

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) — “The Good Ones” by Gabby Barrett

Billed as a golden-boy talent from day one, still chasing the ceiling.

Cam Ward (Titans) — “Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis

Building something new and generational from scratch.

AFC West

Bo Nix (Broncos) — “Dirt on My Boots” by Jon Pardi

Hard-nosed, no-frills, gets the job done.

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) — “Life Changes” by Thomas Rhett

A dynasty-level career full of highlight-reel magic.

Kirk Cousins (Raiders) — “Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw

Making the most of whatever time he’s got as QB1.

Justin Herbert (Chargers) — “Slow Down Summer” by Thomas Rhett

Quietly brilliant, doesn’t need the spotlight.

NFC East

Dak Prescott (Cowboys) — “Boys ‘Round Here” by Blake Shelton

Txas through and through, carries the biggest brand in the league.

Jaxson Dart (Giants) — “Different ‘Round Here” by Riley Green

New energy trying to change the culture.

Jalen Hurts (Eagles) — “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line

Calm, composed, gets it done without needing to be flashy.

Jayden Daniels (Commanders) — “Growin’ Up” by Kip Moore

A rookie phenom maturing into a franchise cornerstone fast.

NFC North

Caleb Williams (Bears) — “Play It Again” by Luke Bryan

Creative, playful, always chasing the next big moment.

Jared Goff (Lions) — “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs

Steady, dependable, been through it and still standing.

Jordan Love (Packers) — “Take It from Me” by Jordan Davis

A song about someone who’s watched and learned before it’s finally his turn to lead, matching how Love studied behind a legend before stepping into the QB1 role himself.

Kyler Murray (Vikings) — “New Truck” by Dylan Scott

New ride, new home, betting on a reset.

NFC South

Tua Tagovailoa (Falcons) — “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” by Gary Allan

Resilience through injury and adversity.

Bryce Young (Panthers) — “Underdogs” by Chris Young

A mainstream, radio-charting Chris Young hit built specifically around being counted out and coming back anyway. Fits Young’s story of doubt since being the No. 1 pick and fighting to prove he belongs.

Tyler Shough (Saints): “Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson

A huge, mainstream, chart-topping country hit (2021) about not wasting time and seizing your shot while you have it. It fits Shough’s story of a long, winding path — seven years in college, waiting behind a veteran, then finally getting his window and making the most of it once it opened.

Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers) — “Hell Raisin’ Good Time” by Tim Hicks

Fiery, chip on his shoulder, loves proving people wrong.

NFC West

Jacoby Brissett (Cardinals) — “Blue Collar Boys” by Zac Brown Band

Journeyman, reliable bridge guy, no complaints.

Matthew Stafford (Rams) — “Forever and Ever, Amen” by Randy Travis

A veteran still going strong late in his career.

Brock Purdy (49ers) — “Small Town Boy” by Dustin Lynch

Overlooked, last pick, turned into the guy nobody saw coming.

Sam Darnold (Seahawks): – “Every Mile a Memory” by Dierks Bentley

A long, winding road through Carolina, San Francisco, Minnesota, and now Seattle, finally finding his place.

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