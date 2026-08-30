Listen Live
Close
Music

Country Songs Perfect For Football Tailgates

Whether you're rooting for your favorite team or just there for the fun, this playlist is your perfect pre-game soundtrack.

Published on August 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
eric church
Source: eric church/twitter / na

Country Songs Perfect For Football Tailgates

Get ready to amp up your tailgate party with the ultimate country playlist that every football fan needs this season! From high-energy anthems to sing-along classics, these tracks will keep the vibes strong and the spirits high as you gear up for the big game.

Whether you’re rooting for your favorite team or just there for the fun, this playlist is your perfect pre-game soundtrack.

Take a look below at Country Songs Perfect For Football Tailgates.

RELATED | Country Stars That Played Football

“Drinkin’ Town with a Football Problem” – Billy Currington

“The Boys of Fall” – Kenny Chesney

“Parking Lot Party” – Lee Brice

“Home Game” – Cole Swindell

“Country Nation” – Brad Paisley

“Friday Night” – Brantley Gilbert

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
Scenic mountain landscape with pine trees, musical notes, and the Buschlight Country Connection logo.
Entertainment  |  Nick Cottongim

Busch Light Country Connection: Where Cold Beer Meets Good Times

Comments
phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Comments
Breaking News

Breaking News

Obituaries  |  J. Bachelor

Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Comments
A man in a cowboy hat and jacket, identified as Preston Cooper, standing in front of a concert backdrop advertising "Annie & Cole's Up-Close Concert" presented by Jack Daniel's.
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Preston Cooper

Comments
20 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World

Comments
Football
14 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 70 Country Themed Fantasy Football Names

Comments
CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Comments
holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

Comments
A smiling man wearing a tan jacket and baseball cap sits on a pile of hay in a wooden structure.
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: VIP Experience with Drew Baldridge

Comments
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Depth Chart Of 2026

Comments
Upcoming Events
Vintage-style poster for "Little Big Town" concert tour, featuring a black-and-white image of the band members seated together.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little Big Town

Comments
tickets to see Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield, Sunday, June 14th at Ruoff Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sammy Hagar

Comments
tickets to see clint black at everwise amphitheater at white river state park 10/09/2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Clint Black

Comments
Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/6

Comments
Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/5

Comments
Static_FacebookPR_1200x630_HARDY_2026_Regional_ RuoffMusicCenter_0606
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: HARDY

Comments
tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

Comments
0926-Fishers-2026-Ole60-1920x1080 Ole Red Ole
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Ole 60

Comments
ConcertVision_1920x1080_Dan+Shay_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Dan + Shay

Comments
Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2026 Brookton Indiana Luke Bryan
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Luke Bryan

Comments

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close