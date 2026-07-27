Country music fans got a special family moment at Tim McGraw’s recent concert.

Tim and Faith Hill’s youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, made a surprise appearance during the show, where she performed her mom’s 2002 hit “Stronger.” The emotional tribute had fans cheering as Audrey showcased the powerhouse vocals that clearly run in the family.

After the performance, Audrey shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing that she didn’t “have words to express the honor” of singing her mom’s song at her dad’s show. She thanked both of her parents for “sharing this crazy life” with their family and called being their daughter “an infinite gift.” She also gave a shoutout to Tim’s longtime band, The Dance Hall Doctors, saying she was proud to be a “road dawg forever.”

Want to see the performance for yourself? Audrey shared a video from the special moment on Instagram.

Tim McGraw’s Daughter Honors Faith Hill with Surprise Performance was originally published on 93qcountry.com