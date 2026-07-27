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Kacey Musgraves Cancels Three Upcoming Tour Dates

Kacey Musgraves has canceled three stops on her Middle of Nowhere Tour, affecting fans in Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn.

Published on July 27, 2026
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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
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Kacey Musgraves has canceled three stops on her Middle of Nowhere Tour, affecting fans in Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn.

No reason has been given for the cancellations, and Musgraves has not shared any additional details publicly.

Ticket holders for the canceled shows will automatically receive refunds through their original point of purchase. Fans are encouraged to check with their ticket provider for refund details and any additional updates.

The good news? The rest of the Middle of Nowhere Tour is still expected to continue as scheduled as Musgraves continues supporting her latest album.

If you’re planning to catch Kacey on tour, be sure to keep an eye on your ticket provider for the latest event information and schedule updates.

Kacey Musgraves Cancels Three Upcoming Tour Dates was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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