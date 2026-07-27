Source: NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 28: Shania Twain performs during the opening ceremony on Day One of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Shania Twain is celebrating the release of her new album with a memorable performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The country icon performed her new single, “Dirty Rosie,” giving fans a taste of her latest album, Little Miss Twain, which was released on July 24 through Republic Nashville.

During her appearance, Twain shared that the album is deeply personal, drawing inspiration from her Canadian upbringing and paying tribute to her late mother. The project also features collaborations with fellow country legend Tanya Tucker and Josh Homme.

Twain revealed that “Dirty Rosie” was inspired by memories of driving through the Canadian woods as a kid, while the album’s title track serves as a heartfelt tribute to her mom.

She also spent time talking about her admiration for Taylor Swift, praising her songwriting and storytelling, and shared a fun story about meeting Harry Styles and getting the chance to wish his mother a happy birthday.

With Little Miss Twain now available everywhere, fans can also catch Shania performing in New York City as she continues celebrating the new release.

Shania Twain Brings "Dirty Rosie" to The Tonight Show was originally published on 93qcountry.com