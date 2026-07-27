Source: terry wyatt/wireimage / na

Morgan Wallen gave fans a scare after appearing to injure his ankle following his July 24 concert at Michigan Stadium.

Video from the night showed Wallen jumping to high-five fans before landing awkwardly and seemingly rolling his ankle. He was then helped toward the locker room while holding his lower leg.

Wallen later addressed the fall on Instagram Stories, saying he was “hobbled,” but the injury did not stop him from returning to the stage the following night. He completed his second Michigan Stadium concert on July 25 as scheduled.

The singer has not shared a detailed update on the injury, but his upcoming tour dates—including shows in Philadelphia—have not been affected.

Despite the painful fall, Wallen’s decision to perform the next night showed his commitment to delivering for fans.

Morgan Wallen Pushes Through Ankle Injury was originally published on 93qcountry.com