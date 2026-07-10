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What expanding event businesses should know about managing risk

Want to grow your event businesses successfully? Master risk management strategies that can protect and enhance your expanding operations today!

Published on July 10, 2026

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What expanding event businesses should know about managing risk
Unsplash.com royalty-free image #FLmujG5l7uE, 'Dancing crowd during a festival' uploaded by A J. (https://unsplash.com/@antoinejulien), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/people-standing-beside-stage-FLmujG5l7uE on July 8th, 2026. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

Risk management becomes necessary as event businesses expand. It is vital in reducing potential threats and losses for companies and their employees before choosing bigger venues or accommodating larger crowds.

In the United States, there is a great need for meeting planners and event planners. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of meeting and event planners will grow 5% from 2024 to 2034. This event business growth offers new opportunities as well as new risks.

Build a Plan for Each Venue

Each venue has different crowd capacity and emergency guidelines. For expanding event companies, visiting the venue before finalizing any contract is necessary. It is essential to learn about the person in charge of security and the evacuation decision.

FEMA suggests creating a planning team and doing an event hazard analysis prior to every public event. The plan must contain details of emergency contacts and describe how the staff will assist guests. Conducting a quick drill will help identify problems before the event begins.

Use Contracts That Assign Responsibility

Verbal agreements tend to be forgotten when a performer does not show up or equipment is delayed. It is essential to have written contracts stating payment schedules and cancellation policies. Also, there must be details regarding who is responsible for damages and what insurance is needed.

As an event company grows, screening vendors becomes vital. Before starting work, all vendors should have licenses and proof of insurance. This way, an unreliable vendor cannot ruin the whole event.

Protect Workers and Guests

Employees should know how to report risks and intervene when they see a danger or improper behavior. In addition, managers should have a crowd management strategy to ensure all exit ways stay accessible. Entrance points must not become overloaded with awaiting guests.

Training should be appropriate to employees’ specific duties. Security and ticketing staff should get different training. Specific roles allow quicker reaction to changing circumstances.

Protect Digital Ticket Systems

Ticket sales and electronic ticketing create additional risks. The Federal Trade Commission recommends that small enterprises be cautious about ransomware and vendor security failures. Organizations must limit access to customers’ personal information.

All obsolete customer data must be destroyed. Employee accounts must be canceled immediately upon leaving the organization. It minimizes the volume of data available for a criminal.

Review Insurance as the Company Expands

An insurance policy designed for parties in the local area may not be sufficient for festivals or traveling events. Owners should compare coverage limits with maximum potential losses. Losses may include accidents, costs related to cancellations, and lost revenue.

Some growing firms may explore a captive insurance company in Ohio when standard policies become costly or leave repeated gaps. This approach is not right for every company. It requires careful financial review and professional legal advice.

Make Event Businesses’ Growth Safer Instead of Slower

Good risk control measures do not prevent business development. On the contrary, they make it possible to attract new, larger clients by demonstrating risk management strategies and preparedness to handle emergencies.

The most successful event businesses integrate risk planning into the process of each sale and production. Explore more of our site for the latest trending news.

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