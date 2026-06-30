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Keith Urban and Dan + Shay Set for GMA Summer Concert Series

Keith Urban and Dan + Shay Set for Good Morning America Summer Concert Series

Country music is headed to Good Morning America this summer

Published on June 30, 2026

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2023 CMT Music Awards – Show
Source: AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Keith Urban performs onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Country music is headed to Good Morning America this summer.

Keith Urban will kick off the 2026 GMA Summer Concert Series on July 10 from the show’s New York City studio. The performance comes just weeks after Urban released his new yacht rock covers album, flow state, on June 12.

Dan + Shay are also part of this year’s lineup, with a performance scheduled for July 31. The duo’s appearance will come ahead of the release of their new album, Young, which is set to arrive on Aug. 21.

The summer concert series will also feature performances from Coco Jones on July 24, YEONJUN on Aug. 7, and Sublime on Aug. 14, with more artists expected to be announced soon.

For country fans, it is another reason to keep an eye on Good Morning America this summer, with two major country acts helping soundtrack the season.

Keith Urban and Dan + Shay Set for Good Morning America Summer Concert Series was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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