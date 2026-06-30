Source: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 16: Honoree Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom)

Thomas Rhett is adding another major milestone to his career.

The country superstar will officially be inducted into Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame during a public ceremony on Tuesday, July 8, becoming the 113th artist to receive a star along the iconic Music Mile.

The induction comes just one day before Rhett kicks off The Soundtrack of Life Tour with special guest Niall Horan, making it a memorable week for the chart-topping singer-songwriter.

Fans are invited to attend the induction ceremony and celebrate alongside Rhett as he’s recognized for his contributions to music and Nashville’s rich entertainment legacy.

Established in 2006, the Music City Walk of Fame honors artists and industry leaders who have made a significant impact on the world of music. Located along Nashville’s Music Mile, the walkway connects downtown Nashville to Music Row and features star-shaped sidewalk medallions bearing the names of its distinguished honorees.

With countless No. 1 hits, sold-out tours, and a career spanning more than a decade, Thomas Rhett’s latest honor further cements his place among country music’s biggest stars.

Congratulations to Thomas Rhett on this well-deserved recognition!

Thomas Rhett to Receive Star on Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame was originally published on 93qcountry.com