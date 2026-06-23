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Tim McGraw Announces Exclusive Las Vegas Shows

Tim McGraw Announces Exclusive Las Vegas Shows at Caesars Palace This Fall

Published on June 23, 2026

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Country music icon Tim McGraw is heading back to Las Vegas for a limited-run concert series that will give fans a rare opportunity to see the superstar perform in a more intimate setting.

On Monday, June 22, the three-time Grammy Award winner announced five special performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, presented in partnership with Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment. The exclusive engagement will take place this fall, featuring some of McGraw’s biggest hits and fan favorites from his celebrated three-decade career.

“Vegas!! We’re coming back to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this fall on October 23, 24 and November 4, 6, 7!! Tickets go live Friday at 10AM PT,” McGraw shared on Instagram.

The announcement quickly generated excitement among fans, with Las Vegas’ official Instagram account joining the conversation by referencing one of McGraw’s signature songs. “Vegas likes it. Vegas loves it. Vegas wants some more of it,” the city commented, a nod to his 1995 smash hit “I Like It, I Love It.” McGraw recently performed the fan-favorite anthem alongside Lainey Wilson during CMA Fest in Nashville.

Tim McGraw Las Vegas 2026 Show Dates

McGraw’s five scheduled performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace include:

  • Friday, October 23 – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 24 – 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, November 4 – 8 p.m.
  • Friday, November 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 7 – 8 p.m.

Presale and Ticket Information

Fans eager to secure seats will have multiple presale opportunities before tickets become available to the general public.

Citi cardholders can access an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, June 23, at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, June 25, at 10 p.m. PT via the Citi Entertainment program.

Additional presale access will be available for Caesars Rewards members and Live Nation All Access customers starting Thursday, June 25, at 10 a.m. PT. All presales conclude later that evening at 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

A Major Year for Tim McGraw

The Las Vegas announcement comes during a milestone year for McGraw. Earlier this spring, the country superstar was named one of the newest inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

McGraw will enter the prestigious institution in the Modern Era category, recognizing his enormous impact on country music throughout a career that has produced dozens of No. 1 hits and sold millions of albums worldwide. The official Hall of Fame induction ceremony is expected to take place in Nashville later this fall.

Speaking about the honor earlier this year, McGraw admitted the recognition was something he never expected.

“I don’t know if I ever thought it would happen in my lifetime,” he said.

With Hall of Fame honors on the horizon and a highly anticipated Las Vegas engagement ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be another memorable chapter in McGraw’s legendary career. Fans attending the Caesars Palace shows can expect an evening packed with chart-topping favorites, beloved deep cuts, and the signature energy that has made Tim McGraw one of country music’s most enduring stars.

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