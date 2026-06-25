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ACM Honors 2026 to Honor Ella Langley, Eric Church and More

ACM Honors 2026 to Honor Kacey Musgraves, Ella Langley, Eric Church and More

Published on June 25, 2026

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18th Academy Of Country Music Honors – Show
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

The Academy of Country Music is preparing for another unforgettable night in Nashville as the 19th Annual ACM Honors recognizes some of the biggest names and most influential figures in country music.

This year’s ACM Honors ceremony will spotlight an impressive group of artists, songwriters, and industry leaders, including Kacey Musgraves, Ella Langley, Eric Church, Bill Anderson, Brett James, Leslie Fram, Mike Curb, and Scott Zolke. The annual event is known for celebrating the special award recipients and industry contributors who help shape the future of country music.

Returning to host the prestigious event are ACM Award winners Carly Pearce and Parker McCollum, who will guide fans through an evening dedicated to honoring excellence across multiple areas of the industry.

Among the night’s most anticipated recognitions, Kacey Musgraves, Ella Langley, and respected music executive Leslie Fram will receive special honors for their contributions to country music. Eric Church will also be recognized alongside legendary songwriter Bill Anderson and acclaimed hitmaker Brett James.

In addition to celebrating artists and songwriters, the ACM Honors will shine a spotlight on influential industry leaders Mike Curb and Scott Zolke for their lasting impact on the genre and its continued growth.

While organizers have not yet announced the full list of performers and presenters, fans can expect additional details in the coming weeks. Historically, the ACM Honors has featured memorable collaborations, emotional tributes, and appearances from some of country music’s biggest stars.

The event will take place in Nashville, bringing together artists, industry professionals, and fans for one of the most respected celebrations in country music. Presale tickets are currently available to ACM members, with additional ticket opportunities expected to follow.

As anticipation builds, the 2026 ACM Honors is shaping up to be another landmark evening honoring the artists, songwriters, executives, and visionaries who continue to leave their mark on country music.

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