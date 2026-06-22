Source: terry wyatt/wireimage / na

Just a little over a year after releasing his blockbuster album I’m the Problem, Morgan Wallen appears to already have new music on the way.

The country superstar recently shared a video on Instagram featuring a snippet of an unreleased song, immediately sending fans into speculation mode. The teaser caught the attention of listeners because it’s the same song Wallen briefly previewed earlier this month, leading many to believe an official release could be right around the corner.

While Wallen hasn’t revealed a title or release date, the renewed tease suggests he’s building momentum toward a major rollout. Given his track record, it’s safe to say country fans are paying close attention.

Wallen’s most recent album, I’m the Problem, was released on May 16, 2025, and continued his streak of chart-dominating success. The project produced multiple hit songs and further solidified his place as one of the biggest artists in country music.

Now, with another unreleased track making the rounds online, anticipation is growing for what’s next.

No official details have been announced yet, but if history is any indication, Morgan Wallen’s next release is likely to be one of the biggest events in country music this year.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as more information becomes available. 🎶🤠

Morgan Wallen Teases New Music, Fans Think a New Single Is Coming Soon was originally published on 93qcountry.com