Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Morgan Wallen Teases New Music, Fans Think a New Single Is Coming Soon

Just a little over a year after releasing his blockbuster album I'm the Problem, Morgan Wallen appears to already have new music on the way.

Published on June 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

morgan
Source: terry wyatt/wireimage / na

Just a little over a year after releasing his blockbuster album I’m the Problem, Morgan Wallen appears to already have new music on the way.

The country superstar recently shared a video on Instagram featuring a snippet of an unreleased song, immediately sending fans into speculation mode. The teaser caught the attention of listeners because it’s the same song Wallen briefly previewed earlier this month, leading many to believe an official release could be right around the corner.

While Wallen hasn’t revealed a title or release date, the renewed tease suggests he’s building momentum toward a major rollout. Given his track record, it’s safe to say country fans are paying close attention.

Wallen’s most recent album, I’m the Problem, was released on May 16, 2025, and continued his streak of chart-dominating success. The project produced multiple hit songs and further solidified his place as one of the biggest artists in country music.

Now, with another unreleased track making the rounds online, anticipation is growing for what’s next.

No official details have been announced yet, but if history is any indication, Morgan Wallen’s next release is likely to be one of the biggest events in country music this year.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as more information becomes available. 🎶🤠

Morgan Wallen Teases New Music, Fans Think a New Single Is Coming Soon was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

RIley Green HankFM Enter To Win meet and greet Passes
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Meet Riley Green and Hear Unreleased Music Backstage

Jacob hackworth up close concert HankFM refister to win
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Jacob Hackworth

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
5 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

2024 BMI Country Awards
Country Music News  |  anniefoxradio

Bailey Zimmerman Facing Felony Criminal Damage Charge

morgan wallen
6 Items
Music  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen Acoustic Performances With HankFM In 2018

Scotty McCreery and his mother on his wedding day
25 Items
Music  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Most Memorable Mother-Son Country Songs for Your Wedding Day

Upcoming Events
Vintage-style poster for "Little Big Town" concert tour, featuring a black-and-white image of the band members seated together.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little Big Town

Fueling Freedom Event at CountryMark with Mindy Winkler
Lifestyle  |  Heidi Brewer

Fueling Freedom Event at CountryMark with Mindy Winkler

Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440 with fireworks display in the background.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440

tickets to see Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield, Sunday, June 14th at Ruoff Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sammy Hagar

tickets to see clint black at everwise amphitheater at white river state park 10/09/2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Clint Black

Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/6

Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/5

Static_FacebookPR_1200x630_HARDY_2026_Regional_ RuoffMusicCenter_0606
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: HARDY

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

0926-Fishers-2026-Ole60-1920x1080 Ole Red Ole
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Ole 60

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close