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Chris Young Safe After His Plane Suffered Brake Failure

Published on June 22, 2026

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Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Country music star Chris Young is counting his blessings after a frightening aviation scare during a recent flight into Nashville.

The singer revealed that the aircraft he was traveling on experienced brake failure while landing, creating a tense situation for everyone on board. Fortunately, the flight crew acted quickly and professionally, safely guiding the plane to the ground before emergency personnel stepped in to assist.

Following the incident, Young shared his appreciation for the pilot crew and first responders, crediting their expertise and calm under pressure for helping bring the situation to a safe conclusion. While the experience was undoubtedly unsettling, the country hitmaker expressed gratitude that everyone involved walked away unharmed.

Young’s close call is the latest reminder that even seasoned travelers can face unexpected challenges in the air. Several fellow country artists have opened up about similar experiences over the years, including Cody Johnson and Sara Evans, both of whom have previously shared stories of frightening moments during flights.

Thankfully, Chris Young’s story ended on a positive note, with skilled aviation professionals and emergency responders ensuring a safe landing despite the mechanical issue.

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