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Ella Langley's Shania Cover Gets a Surprise Response

Ella Langley's Shania Twain Cover Gets a Surprise Response From the Country Icon

If there was any doubt that Ella Langley is having a moment right now, this should put it to rest.

Published on June 15, 2026

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CMA Fest 2026 - Day One
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If there was any doubt that Ella Langley is having a moment right now, this should put it to rest.

The “Choosin’ Texas” singer recently shared a stripped-down piano cover of Shania Twain’s classic hit “You’re Still the One” on TikTok, and the performance quickly caught the attention of fans — and eventually, the song’s original singer herself. Langley captioned the video, “I’ll never get over this song,” while delivering an emotional rendition of one of country music’s most beloved ballads.

But the biggest surprise came when Twain responded.

The country icon left a comment on Langley’s video, writing, “So flattered ❤️ Loved getting to connect at ACMs xx,” referencing the pair’s recent meeting at the 2026 ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

The interaction comes after Twain had already spoken highly of Langley earlier this year and follows a massive run of success for the Alabama native. Langley was one of the biggest winners at the 2026 ACM Awards, taking home multiple trophies and continuing the momentum from her chart-topping album Dandelion and smash hit “Choosin’ Texas.”

Fans flooded the comments praising Langley’s vocals, with many calling her version of the song both beautiful and haunting. The cover has also generated millions of views across social media as her star continues to rise.

For country fans, the moment felt a little like a passing of the torch. One of the genre’s biggest legends gave her stamp of approval to one of its fastest-rising stars.

And if Shania Twain says she’s impressed, that’s about as high a compliment as it gets.

Ella Langley's Shania Twain Cover Gets a Surprise Response From the Country Icon was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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