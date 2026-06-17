NBA Champion Mitchell Robinson Receives Thoughtful Gift From Luke Combs

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson may have an NBA championship ring, but his latest prize came straight from country music superstar Luke Combs.

The lifelong country music fan recently shared his excitement on Instagram after receiving a surprise care package from the reigning country hitmaker. Robinson posted a video showing off the collection of Luke Combs merchandise, calling the unexpected gift a highlight of his day.

“Most of y’all know big country guy here,” Robinson said in the video. “So this was amazing to get when I saw it at the gym this morning. I really appreciate it.”

The package featured merchandise tied to Combs’ latest project, The Way I Am, and included a variety of country-inspired goodies. Robinson received a Luke Combs hat, a pocketknife, a vinyl record, car air fresheners, coffee, a journal and pen set, and even a $50 Bojangles gift card.

The crossover moment quickly caught the attention of fans who loved seeing one of the NBA’s biggest stars connect with one of country music’s biggest names.

Combs also noticed Robinson’s post and jumped into the comments section with a message of support for the Knicks star, writing, “GO KNICKS!!!”

The exchange highlights the growing connection between country music and professional sports, with athletes and country artists increasingly sharing mutual admiration. For Robinson, a self-proclaimed country music fan, the thoughtful gift from Combs was clearly a championship-worthy surprise.