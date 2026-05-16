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Felix Rosenqvist Fastest of Them All on Fast Friday

Published on May 15, 2026

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The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Landon Coons,as he fills in for Kevin Lee, they recap Fast Friday practice and preview what tomorrow will bring with the first day of qualifications with weather in the area.

In the second segment, they talk about the qualifying draw and where drivers will roll out for the qualifying session tomorrow.

To wrap up another edition of the show, they talk more about the qualifying draw, preview tomorrow’s schedule with qualifying, and talk about their favorite Indy 500 liveries this season.

The official results of Fast Friday Practice for the 110th Indianapolis 500:

  1. #60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  2. #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  3. #3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  4. #75 Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  5. #28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda)
  6. #10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  7. #33 Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  8. #5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  9. #76 Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
  10. #6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  11. #21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  12. #9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  13. #23 Conor Daly (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
  14. #26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda)
  15. #24 Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
  16. #12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  17. #4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
  18. #14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
  19. #7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  20. #2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  21. #66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  22. #06 Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  23. #27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda)
  24. #45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  25. #51 Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports – Chevrolet)
  26. #15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  27. #77 Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
  28. #8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  29. #19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
  30. #18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
  31. #31 Ryan Hunter-Reay (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  32. #47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  33. #11 Katherine Legge (A.J. Foyt Racing/HMD Motorsports – Chevrolet)

Felix Rosenqvist Fastest of Them All on Fast Friday was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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