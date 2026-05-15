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Pato O'Ward Leads Practice 3 for the 110th Indy 500

Pato O'Ward Leads Practice 3 for the 110th Indy 500

Published on May 14, 2026

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The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and John Herrick, as he fills in for Kevin Lee, they recap day three of practice for the 110th Indianapolis 500, with Pato O’Ward going to the top of the board at 227.308 mph. They also talk about Conor Daly, Marcus Armstrong, and Romain Grosjean continuing to impress so far. They later talk about Ryan Hunter-Reay and Arrow McLaren continuing to struggle in practice and if the team is starting to find something after today.

In the second segment, they talk about if Felix Rosenqvist could be a sneaky contender once again. They also talked about how Caio Collet and Sting Ray Robb were able to make their way up in the charts from today’s practice. They later talk about if Helio Castroneves could get his historic fifth Indy 500 win or if Scott Dixon or Alexander Rossi could get his second 500 win.

To wrap up another edition of the show, they preview tomorrow with Fast Friday and who could be a factor.

The official results of Practice 3 for the 110th Indianapolis 500:

  1. #5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  2. #06 Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  3. #66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  4. #60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  5. #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  6. #77 Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
  7. #4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
  8. #18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
  9. #9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  10. #33 Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  11. #76 Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
  12. #3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  13. #31 Ryan Hunter-Reay (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  14. #27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda)
  15. #19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
  16. #28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda)
  17. #75 Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  18. #6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  19. #8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  20. #12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  21. #26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda)
  22. #10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  23. #2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  24. #11 Katherine Legge (A.J. Foyt Racing/HMD Motorsports – Chevrolet)
  25. #23 Conor Daly (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
  26. #51 Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports – Chevrolet)
  27. #14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
  28. #7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  29. #24 Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
  30. #45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  31. #15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  32. #47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  33. #21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)

Pato O'Ward Leads Practice 3 for the 110th Indy 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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