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Top Ten Indy 500 Finishes | Heroes of the Indy 500

Some of the race’s greatest heroes are remembered not just for winning, but for how close they came to losing it all.

Published on May 14, 2026

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Top Ten Indy 500 Finishes | Heroes of the Indy 500

The Indianapolis 500 has never belonged only to the fastest driver.

It belongs to the one who survives the final miles, the final turn, and sometimes the final heartbreak.

Some of the race’s greatest heroes are remembered not just for winning, but for how close they came to losing it all.

In 1912, Ralph DePalma looked certain to claim glory.

Then, with victory nearly in hand, his Mercedes fell silent on lap 199.

As the crowd roared, DePalma and riding mechanic Rupert Jeffkins pushed the car down the stretch in one of the most painful and powerful scenes in Speedway history.

It was courage without reward, and that is part of what made it unforgettable.

In 1967, the drama returned in a different form.

Parnelli Jones had ruled the day in the turbine car, only for mechanical failure to steal the win late.

A.J. Foyt took control, then had to pick his way through chaos after a crash on the final lap brought the race to a halt.

Even victory came wrapped in danger and disbelief.

By 1986, Bobby Rahal showed how thin the margin can be.

He outdueled Kevin Cogan and Rick Mears in a finish built on pressure, timing, and nerve.

That is the magic of the Borg-Warner Trophy. At Indy, glory and heartbreak often arrive together.

Top Ten Indy 500 Finishes | Heroes of the Indy 500 was originally published on wibc.com

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