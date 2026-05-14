A British strongman (and dingus) has accomplished a stunt that sounds too bizarre to be real.

John Stephenson, 50, says he became the first person in the world to pull a car with his penis while his body was on fire.

The stunt took place in Halifax, West Yorkshire, where Stephenson dragged a two-ton French police car approximately 40 meters, or 131 feet, down a residential street.

If you’re wondering, yes – of course I tracked down pics and video.

To make the challenge even more extreme, Stephenson doused himself in lighter fluid and set himself on fire before beginning the pull.

According to Stephenson, the feat was painful, but he said “everything was still intact” afterward.

Stephenson, a father of three, martial arts specialist, and former bare-knuckle fighter, said he combined two of his previous stunts. He has previously pulled a vehicle using his testicles and has also towed a car while his head was on fire.

He said the latest challenge was intended to raise awareness for:

Prostate cancer

Bullying in schools

Ruddi’s Retreat, a charity that provides holidays for families of children with cancer

Stephenson is no stranger to unusual records.

He also holds a world record for delivering 300 punches in 30 seconds while holding one-kilogram dumbbells and has set several records involving martial arts and vehicle pulling.

Despite the obvious risks, Stephenson said he enjoys setting unusual challenges and believes no one else in the world has accomplished this particular feat.

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Strongman Pulls Car With Dingus While His Body Is on Fire was originally published on 93qcountry.com