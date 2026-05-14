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INTERVIEW: Katherine Legge Discusses Being The First Woman...

INTERVIEW: Katherine Legge Discusses Being The First Woman To Attempt ‘The Double’

It was a serious decision built on timing, support, and a deep belief that she could compete in two very different machines on one massive stage.

Published on May 14, 2026

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The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty

INTERVIEW: Katherine Legge Discusses Being The First Woman to Attempt ‘The Double’

Katherine Legge is chasing one of racing’s wildest tests: “the Double,” running the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

When she joined us, Legge made it clear this was not a stunt.

It was a serious decision built on timing, support, and a deep belief that she could compete in two very different machines on one massive stage.

She also brought honesty to the parts fans always wonder about, including the bathroom situation in races that stretch for hours.

Like most drivers, Legge said preparation matters, and once the helmet is on, the focus shifts fully to the job.

Comfort gives way to survival, speed, and managing the car over a long afternoon.

RELATED | Which Drivers Have Attempted ‘The Double’? Racing Indy 500 And Coca-Cola 600 On Same Day

Then comes the mad dash.

Once the checkered flag drops at Indy, the clock starts.

Legge broke down the tight timeline from the 500 to the airport, then the flight to Charlotte, and finally the scramble to get strapped into the stock car for the 600.

It is a logistical blur with no room for delay.

What makes the moment bigger is history.

Legge is the first woman to attempt the Double, adding another barrier-breaking chapter to a career defined by toughness and range.

On Indy 500 race day, her favorite moment is the energy before the green flag, when the whole speedway feels alive.

As for the cars, she said she feels at home in both, but each demands something different.

The IndyCar is more physical and precise.

The NASCAR stock car can be harder to wrestle over distance.

Either way, Legge’s attempt is bold, rare, and unforgettable.

INTERVIEW: Katherine Legge Discusses Being The First Woman To Attempt ‘The Double’ was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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