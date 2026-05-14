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The Voices That Made the Indy 500 Roar | Heroes Of The 500

Radio did more than describe the action. It captured triumph, heartbreak, and finishes that still echo across generations.

Published on May 14, 2026

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The Voices That Made the Indy 500 Roar | Heroes Of The 500

Long before live video reached every home, radio gave the Indianapolis 500 its heartbeat.

The Heroes of the Indy 500 episode on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network shines a light on the voices that turned speed into story and made race day feel personal for generations of fans.

Coverage began in the 1920s, when early stations brought the race to listeners with simple equipment and big imagination.

That foundation grew into something historic in 1952 with the creation of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network.

A year later, full flag-to-flag coverage changed everything.

Fans could now follow every lap, every pass, and every moment of tension from start to finish.

Broadcasters became part of the race’s identity.

Bill Slater helped give early coverage its polish.

Sid Collins brought drama, warmth, and unforgettable emotion.

Paul Page modernized the sound with a sharper play-by-play style.

Bob Jenkins, Mike King, and Mark James each carried that tradition forward for new eras of listeners.

Radio did more than describe the action.

It captured triumph, heartbreak, and finishes that still echo across generations.

From solemn tributes after tragedy to calls of last-lap drama, these broadcasts made the Indy 500 larger than life.

At Indianapolis, the engines mattered. So did the voices.

The Voices That Made the Indy 500 Roar | Heroes Of The 500 was originally published on wibc.com

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