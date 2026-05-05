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Dolly Parton Shares Health Update and Heartfelt Message to Fans

Dolly explained that while she is improving and responding well to treatments, she still has “some healing to do” before she’s ready to return to the stage

Published on May 5, 2026

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Parton's rock album comes out in November
Source: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Dolly Parton is reassuring fans after recently announcing the cancellation of her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to ongoing health issues.

In a video shared with fans, the country music icon explained that while she is improving and responding well to treatments, she still has “some healing to do” before she’s ready to return to the stage. Parton shared that some of the medications she’s currently taking have left her feeling “swimmy-headed,” making it difficult to safely perform the kind of high-energy shows fans are used to seeing from her.

The canceled residency had originally been scheduled for late 2025 before being postponed to September 2026. According to reports, Dolly has been dealing with complications involving her immune and digestive systems, along with previous kidney stone-related health issues.

Even through the health setbacks, Dolly kept her signature humor and positivity intact, reassuring fans with the now-viral line: “I ain’t dead yet!”

The update comes during an emotional season for Parton following the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, earlier this year after nearly six decades of marriage. Fans across the country have continued to flood social media with support and well wishes for the beloved country legend.

Despite stepping away from live performances for now, Dolly is still staying busy with several projects, including work on her Broadway musical and other ventures tied to her growing entertainment empire.

One thing is clear: Dolly’s spirit is still as strong as ever — and fans will be ready whenever she decides it’s time to take the stage again.

Dolly Parton Shares Health Update and Heartfelt Message to Fans was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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