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Kacey Musgraves Sets Her ACM Awards Performance Debut

Published on April 8, 2026

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The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated nights in country music—especially with Kacey Musgraves set to take center stage for a major debut performance.

Musgraves will unveil a brand-new song from her upcoming album during the live broadcast, marking a highly anticipated moment for fans eager to hear new material from the Grammy-winning artist. The debut performance adds an extra layer of excitement to an already star-packed lineup.

Joining Musgraves on stage are country heavyweights Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, though details surrounding their setlists have yet to be revealed, keeping fans guessing about what surprises may be in store.

The 61st ACM Awards will take place on May 17 at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, promising a night filled with unforgettable performances and major country music moments. Adding to the buzz, nominations for this year’s awards are scheduled to be announced on Thursday, setting the stage for what’s expected to be a highly competitive field.

Fans can catch all the action live, as the ceremony will stream exclusively on Prime Video, making it easier than ever to tune in and witness one of country music’s biggest nights—highlighted by Kacey Musgraves’ exciting new chapter.

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