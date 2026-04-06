Source: AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: In this image released April 02, Megan Moroney performs on the RAM Stage at the CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Country’s “emo cowgirl” is stepping into a whole new spotlight—and it’s not on stage.

Megan Moroney is officially one of the faces of Revlon’s brand-new “Be Unforgettable” campaign, marking a major moment for the rising country star as she continues her crossover into mainstream culture.

The campaign is all about confidence, individuality, and redefining beauty on your own terms—a message that fits Megan perfectly. Known for her honest songwriting and relatable personality, she’s bringing that same authenticity into the beauty world.

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Megan even admitted the whole experience felt a little surreal, saying there were moments on set where she had to step back and think, “wow, this is actually happening.”

As part of the campaign, fans will see her featured in ads for Revlon’s PhotoReady Collection and their high-shine Glimmer line, leaning into that glowy, effortless glam.

But beyond the makeup, this partnership represents something bigger. Megan says beauty is just one piece of the puzzle—and that being unforgettable comes from confidence, authenticity, and owning who you are.

The timing couldn’t be better either. With her latest album Cloud 9 out and a major tour kicking off soon, Megan Moroney is proving she’s not just having a moment… she’s building a movement.

Megan Moroney Lands Major Campaign with Revlon was originally published on 93qcountry.com