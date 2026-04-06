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Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album Middle Of Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album ‘Middle Of Nowhere’

A new era of Kacey Musgraves is officially on the way.

Published on April 6, 2026

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A new era of Kacey Musgraves is officially on the way.

The country star just revealed her sixth studio album, Middle Of Nowhere, set to arrive May 1, 2026, via Lost Highway Records — and it sounds like a return to her roots with a fresh perspective.

Leading the project is her new single, “Dry Spell,” a clever, cheeky track packed with classic country double entendres centered around longing and unmet desire. It’s a noticeable shift from the softer, more introspective tone of her last record, Deeper Well, signaling a new creative chapter.

The album title itself is deeply personal. Musgraves shared that Middle Of Nowhere was inspired by a sign in her hometown of Golden, Texas — a nod to where her story began and the mindset she embraced while creating this project.

While writing, she intentionally took time to be alone and reconnect with her roots, which helped shape the album’s overall feel. Sonically, she describes the project as a “love letter” to the edges of country music, leaning into simplicity by stripping elements back to create more space and emotional depth.

Musgraves also teamed up with longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk to produce the album, recording across Texas, Tennessee, and Mexico.

And she’s bringing some serious star power along for the ride. The album features collaborations with legends and fan-favorites alike, including Willie Nelson, Billy Strings, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Miranda Lambert.

With a mix of storytelling, stripped-down production, and a renewed connection to her roots, Middle Of Nowhere is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated country releases of the year.

Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album ‘Middle Of Nowhere’ was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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