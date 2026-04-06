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A new wave of music from ERNEST is on the horizon — and it’s bringing all the laid-back, coastal vibes with it.

The country hitmaker is gearing up to release his latest album, Deep Blue, on May 1 via Big Loud Records. The 13-track project will include fan-favorite songs like “Lorelei” and “Boat Named After You,” giving listeners an early taste of what’s to come.

With Deep Blue, ERNEST taps back into the spirit of his debut project Locals Only, blending nostalgia with breezy, tropical energy. Much of the inspiration came from time spent in the U.S. Virgin Islands — a setting that helped shape the album’s relaxed, escape-worthy sound.

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But it’s not just about the vibe — there’s serious songwriting pedigree behind this project too. ERNEST pulled in four outside cuts from Music Row heavyweights, including late legend Toby Keith and acclaimed songwriter David Lee Murphy, adding even more depth to the record.

Behind the scenes, ERNEST had a major hand in bringing the album to life, serving as both co-writer and producer on most of the tracks — a true reflection of his artistry and vision.

Fans can also get their hands on a special edition of Deep Blue, which will be available on exclusive deep blue–colored vinyl, including a limited number of signed copies.

Outside of the studio, ERNEST is already taking the music on the road with his Live From The South Tour, featuring artists from his own record label and publishing company. The tour is hitting multiple cities before wrapping up later this month.

With a mix of nostalgia, island influence, and signature songwriting, Deep Blue is shaping up to be the perfect soundtrack for summer.

ERNEST Sets the Tone for Summer with New Album ‘Deep Blue’ was originally published on 93qcountry.com