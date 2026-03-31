Big moment for one of country music’s all-time greats—Tim McGraw is officially being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026. And making it even more special, Faith Hill made a rare public appearance to support her husband during the announcement.

In an emotional moment, McGraw reflected on the people who helped shape his journey, giving heartfelt credit to the women in his life—especially Faith—for both his personal and professional success. The couple, who have been married since 1996, share three daughters: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. And it’s clear the musical legacy is continuing—Audrey, an emerging artist, performed at Red Rock Casino the very same day as her dad’s big career milestone.

While the announcement marks a major achievement, McGraw’s official induction will take place during the Medallion Ceremony on October 18, where his bronze plaque will be permanently placed inside the Hall of Fame’s Rotunda—cementing his legacy in country music history.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And if you thought this meant he was slowing down—think again. McGraw is gearing up for his 33-date Pawn Shop Guitar Tour this summer, with select stadium stops featuring special guests The Chicks and Lady A.

He also took to social media to express gratitude for the fans, friends, and family who’ve supported him along the way—another reminder of why he’s remained one of the most respected names in country music.

From sold-out shows to the Hall of Fame… not a bad run—and somehow, it still feels like he’s just getting started.

Tim McGraw Headed to Country Music Hall of Fame was originally published on 93qcountry.com