Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Tim McGraw Headed to Country Music Hall of Fame

Big moment for one of country music’s all-time greats—Tim McGraw is officially being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026

Published on March 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Big moment for one of country music’s all-time greats—Tim McGraw is officially being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026. And making it even more special, Faith Hill made a rare public appearance to support her husband during the announcement.

In an emotional moment, McGraw reflected on the people who helped shape his journey, giving heartfelt credit to the women in his life—especially Faith—for both his personal and professional success. The couple, who have been married since 1996, share three daughters: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. And it’s clear the musical legacy is continuing—Audrey, an emerging artist, performed at Red Rock Casino the very same day as her dad’s big career milestone.

Related Stories

While the announcement marks a major achievement, McGraw’s official induction will take place during the Medallion Ceremony on October 18, where his bronze plaque will be permanently placed inside the Hall of Fame’s Rotunda—cementing his legacy in country music history.

And if you thought this meant he was slowing down—think again. McGraw is gearing up for his 33-date Pawn Shop Guitar Tour this summer, with select stadium stops featuring special guests The Chicks and Lady A.

He also took to social media to express gratitude for the fans, friends, and family who’ve supported him along the way—another reminder of why he’s remained one of the most respected names in country music.

From sold-out shows to the Hall of Fame… not a bad run—and somehow, it still feels like he’s just getting started.

Tim McGraw Headed to Country Music Hall of Fame was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

hudson westbrook flatland calvary hank up close concert
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Flatland Calvary or Hudson Westbrook

holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Best WIngs In Town Indianapolis Annie And Cole Bracket
Food & Drink  |  Nick Cottongim

Annie & Cole’s Best Bracket In Town: Wings

14 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

Riley Green Setlist? Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Local  |  John Herrick

NCAA Tournament: Purdue Gets a #2 Seed, Indiana Misses Field

Trending
20 Items

Trending

Music  |  Jarrett Huff

Cody Johnson Setlist: 'Live '26 Tour'

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Tyler Nance | Annie & Cole’s Up-Close Concert – (Recap Video)

C2C: Country To Country 2025 - Day 3
Country Music News  |  anniefoxradio

Nate Smith Regrets Onstage Prank Gone Wrong With Morgan Wallen During Tour

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close