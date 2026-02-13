Taylor Swift has once again proven she’s in a creative league of her own. The pop superstar recently released an extended version of her “Opalite” music video — and fans are diving deep into every frame.

Directed by Swift herself, the visual brings the song’s dreamy yet emotionally layered tone to life. The storyline centers around a fictional, magical product called “Opalite,” while cleverly portraying a toxic relationship through symbolic inanimate objects — a signature Swift move that has viewers theorizing about hidden meanings.

The video stars Domhnall Gleeson, with additional appearances from guests associated with The Graham Norton Show. The extended cut allows more space for the romance between Gleeson’s character and Taylor’s Lonely Woman to unfold, culminating in a stylized photoshoot scene featuring a cameo from Lewis Capaldi.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Swift has a long history of casting notable actors and personalities in her music videos, and “Opalite” continues that tradition. Previous collaborators have included Laith Ashley, Dylan O’Brien, and Miles Teller, further blending music and film in her storytelling.

With cinematic visuals, layered symbolism, and surprise cameos, the extended “Opalite” video feels less like a music video and more like a short film — and fans are already combing through it for Easter eggs.

One thing is clear: when Taylor Swift releases an extended cut, it’s never just extra footage. It’s an expansion of the universe.

Taylor Swift Expands “Opalite” Universe With Extended Music Video was originally published on 93qcountry.com