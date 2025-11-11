Listen Live
The No. 1 Country Song In America Is By A Non-Human Artist

The track, "Walk My Walk," (An AI-generated song) by the virtual artist Breaking Rust, has reached the top of Billboard's "Country Digital Song Sales" chart.

Published on November 11, 2025

Close-up of a classical acoustic guitar, highlighting its sound hole, strings, and fretboard
Source: JLG Grewer / 500px / Getty

An AI-generated song has reached the top of Billboard’s “Country Digital Song Sales” chart.

The track, “Walk My Walk,” by the virtual artist Breaking Rust, has captivated audiences with its polished production and imagery of cowboy life.

Breaking Rust, an entirely AI-created persona, has quickly gained traction, boasting over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and millions of streams across its catalog.

The song’s success has sparked both excitement and controversy.

Fans have embraced the track’s catchy rhythms and modern production, while critics argue that AI-generated music lacks the authenticity and emotional depth of human artistry.

The rise of AI in creative industries has been a hot topic, with concerns about its impact on human artists.

High-profile musicians like Elton John and Dua Lipa have called for regulations on AI in music, fearing it could overshadow genuine human expression.

Experts suggest that while AI can produce technically impressive tracks, it struggles to replicate the deep, personal connections that human artists build with their fans.

As AI continues to evolve, will listeners prioritize production quality over authenticity?

Or will human artists find new ways to stand out in an increasingly crowded digital landscape?

For now, “Walk My Walk” stands as a testament to the growing influence of AI in reshaping the boundaries of creativity.

