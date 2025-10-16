Source: David Settle / other

Post Malone, Riley Green & Kenny Chesney to Headline Tortuga 2026

Big Names, Beach Vibes

The 2026 Tortuga Music Festival is shaping up to be a major event, with Post Malone, Riley Green, and Kenny Chesney announced as headliners. The beachfront festival, produced in partnership with Live Nation, will take place April 10–12, 2026, along the Fort Lauderdale coastline in Florida.

First-Time & Returning Acts

This marks the first time Post Malone and Riley Green will headline Tortuga, while Chesney returns for his fifth headlining stint. Chesney expressed his enthusiasm for the oceanfront setting, calling it “everything this music is made of” and noting the riverside energy that festivalgoers have long loved.

More Than Just Music

Beyond the headliners, the 2026 lineup is packed with diverse acts including Afroman, Chayce Beckham, Colbie Caillat, Russell Dickerson, Flatland Cavalry, Luke Walker, Brittney Spencer, Dwight Yoakam, and many more. The festival doesn’t just entertain — it also supports ocean conservation. While on-site, attendees can explore Rock The Ocean’s Conservation Village to learn about marine protection and sustainability initiatives. Over the years, Tortuga has helped raise millions for ocean conservation efforts.

Ticket Info & VIP Packages

Tickets go on sale Saturday, October 18 at 10 a.m. EST, available via the festival’s official site. For fans wanting extra perks, hotel packages and VIP experiences are already available through the festival’s partner platform.