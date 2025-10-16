Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Lainey Wilson Promises Jabs & Jokes as 2025 CMA Awards Host

Lainey Wilson is ready to make CMA Awards history — and have some fun while she’s at it. The country superstar is set to host the 2025 CMA Awards solo, becoming the first woman to do so since Reba McEntire in 1991. Known for her quick wit and down-to-earth charm, Wilson says fans can expect her to bring a mix of humor, honesty, and heart to country music’s biggest night.

A Host With Humor

This year marks Wilson’s first time taking the stage alone after co-hosting alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning in past years. She says she’s ready to bring her own twist to the show — including a few lighthearted jabs at her country star friends. “Let me make fun of Luke Combs, please,” she joked, making it clear that her playful teasing will come from a place of love. Wilson’s close friendships in the country world mean the roasts will likely land with plenty of laughs.

Carrying On a Legacy

Wilson admitted she was surprised to learn how long it’s been since a woman hosted the show solo. Taking on that legacy, she said, is both exciting and humbling. Reba McEntire herself has expressed support for Wilson’s big moment, and Wilson says she’s honored to follow in such iconic footsteps.

A Big Night Ahead

In addition to hosting, Wilson is heading into the awards as one of the most-nominated artists of the year, with six CMA nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. She calls the CMA Awards “the Super Bowl of country music,” and this year, she’s not just performing — she’s running the show.

The 2025 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 19, promising a night full of music, memories, and Lainey Wilson’s signature humor.