Listen Live
Celebrity

Lainey Wilson Promises Jabs & Jokes as 2025 CMA Awards Host

Lainey Wilson Promises Jabs & Jokes as 2025 CMA Awards Host

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Lainey Wilson Promises Jabs & Jokes as 2025 CMA Awards Host

Lainey Wilson is ready to make CMA Awards history — and have some fun while she’s at it. The country superstar is set to host the 2025 CMA Awards solo, becoming the first woman to do so since Reba McEntire in 1991. Known for her quick wit and down-to-earth charm, Wilson says fans can expect her to bring a mix of humor, honesty, and heart to country music’s biggest night.

A Host With Humor

This year marks Wilson’s first time taking the stage alone after co-hosting alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning in past years. She says she’s ready to bring her own twist to the show — including a few lighthearted jabs at her country star friends. “Let me make fun of Luke Combs, please,” she joked, making it clear that her playful teasing will come from a place of love. Wilson’s close friendships in the country world mean the roasts will likely land with plenty of laughs.

Carrying On a Legacy

Wilson admitted she was surprised to learn how long it’s been since a woman hosted the show solo. Taking on that legacy, she said, is both exciting and humbling. Reba McEntire herself has expressed support for Wilson’s big moment, and Wilson says she’s honored to follow in such iconic footsteps.

A Big Night Ahead

In addition to hosting, Wilson is heading into the awards as one of the most-nominated artists of the year, with six CMA nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. She calls the CMA Awards “the Super Bowl of country music,” and this year, she’s not just performing — she’s running the show.

The 2025 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 19, promising a night full of music, memories, and Lainey Wilson’s signature humor.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

HANKSgiving
Contests

Enter to Win: HANKSgiving

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close