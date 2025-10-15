Listen Live
Entertainment

George Strait Teases BIG Announcement In 2026

Is George Strait Bringing Back His Iconic Music Festival? Fans Think So!

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

George Strait might be hinting at a big return to the stage—and possibly a full-on festival revival.

The country icon recently shared a vintage poster from the late ’90s promoting the George Strait Chevy Truck Music Festival, which featured a star-studded lineup including Tim McGraw, the Dixie Chicks, and Kenny Chesney.

The nostalgic post quickly had fans buzzing about the possibility of a George Strait Music Festival making a comeback in 2026. While Strait hasn’t confirmed anything yet, his post has country fans swapping memories of the original festival tour and crossing their fingers for a modern-day version.

Known for his legendary live shows and decades of hits, a revival of the King of Country’s festival would be a massive moment for the genre—and for fans who never got to experience it the first time around.

Until an official announcement drops, one thing’s for sure: George Strait knows exactly how to get the country world talking.

George Strait Teases BIG Announcement In 2026  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

HANKSgiving
Contests

Enter to Win: HANKSgiving

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Birthday Bash! Presented by Hank Fm & Jack Daniel's
Events

Hank FM’s Birthday Bash! – Presented by Jack Daniels starring Parmalee!

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close