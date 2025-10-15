The Reason Luke Combs Started Playing Guitar

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Luke Combs, a global country music superstar, started his music career in Boone, North Carolina, while in college at Appalachian State University.

Combs was inspired to pursue music after working two jobs, failing out of college, and playing local gigs in North Carolina.

Luke’s mom encouraged him to pick up the guitar, mentioning that Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw started playing at 21, which motivated him to start playing.

“And I was 21, and I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m way better than those guys.’ I don’t even know if that is true or not. I don’t know if they actually learned [then], or my mom was just like, please, she would say anything to get me out of doing something. So I started playing…”

Combs added, “I didn’t know anything about guitar; I taught myself. I spent all summer playing on my porch, and by the next year, I mean within 12 months, I had started writing songs and playing stuff, and starting to try to book anywhere that would let me play.”

