Listen Live
Music

The Reason Luke Combs Started Playing Guitar

The Reason Luke Combs Started Playing Guitar

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two
Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Luke Combs, a global country music superstar, started his music career in Boone, North Carolina, while in college at Appalachian State University.

Combs was inspired to pursue music after working two jobs, failing out of college, and playing local gigs in North Carolina.

Luke’s mom encouraged him to pick up the guitar, mentioning that Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw started playing at 21, which motivated him to start playing.
“And I was 21, and I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m way better than those guys.’ I don’t even know if that is true or not. I don’t know if they actually learned [then], or my mom was just like, please, she would say anything to get me out of doing something. So I started playing…”

Combs added, “I didn’t know anything about guitar; I taught myself. I spent all summer playing on my porch, and by the next year, I mean within 12 months, I had started writing songs and playing stuff, and starting to try to book anywhere that would let me play.”
Source: whiskeyriff.com

The Reason Luke Combs Started Playing Guitar  was originally published on mix1079.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

HANKSgiving
Contests

Enter to Win: HANKSgiving

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Birthday Bash! Presented by Hank Fm & Jack Daniel's
Events

Hank FM’s Birthday Bash! – Presented by Jack Daniels starring Parmalee!

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close