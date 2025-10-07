Listen Live
Entertainment

Ella Langley’s Stunning Toby Keith Tribute Is Giving Fans Chills

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Riley Green: Damn Country Music Tour - Franklin, TN
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Back in February 2024, country music lost one of its most beloved icons when Toby Keith passed away at 62. More than a year later, artists and fans alike continue to celebrate the legacy of the man known as Big Dog Daddy.

Apple Music recently paid tribute to Keith with a special project titled Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Toby Keith Covered Collection, featuring top country artists performing some of his most memorable hits. The star-studded lineup included Megan Moroney, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Tucker Wetmore, and more — all coming together to honor the country legend.

While every performance was heartfelt, Ella Langley stole the spotlight with her stunning rendition of “Wish I Didn’t Know Now.” The response was so strong that Langley officially released the cover across all streaming platforms, giving new life to one of Keith’s timeless songs.

Check out Ella’s version below:

From “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” to “Wish I Didn’t Know Now,” the tribute collection showcased the enduring influence Toby Keith had on the country music world — a true testament to his larger-than-life legacy and lasting impact on the genre.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

amfAR Dallas Gala - Inside
Celebrity

Nicole Kidman Spotted With Taylor Sheridan After Divorce

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Hank FM Birthday Bash logo
6 Items
Local

Top 5 Reasons to Attend Hank FM’s 20th Birthday Bash

Parmalee Meet & Greet - Hank FM Birthday Bash
Contests

Enter to Win Parmalee Meet & Greet!

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close