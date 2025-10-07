Ella Langley’s Stunning Toby Keith Tribute Is Giving Fans Chills

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Back in February 2024, country music lost one of its most beloved icons when Toby Keith passed away at 62. More than a year later, artists and fans alike continue to celebrate the legacy of the man known as Big Dog Daddy.

Apple Music recently paid tribute to Keith with a special project titled Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Toby Keith Covered Collection, featuring top country artists performing some of his most memorable hits. The star-studded lineup included Megan Moroney, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Tucker Wetmore, and more — all coming together to honor the country legend.

While every performance was heartfelt, Ella Langley stole the spotlight with her stunning rendition of “Wish I Didn’t Know Now.” The response was so strong that Langley officially released the cover across all streaming platforms, giving new life to one of Keith’s timeless songs.

Check out Ella’s version below:

From “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” to “Wish I Didn’t Know Now,” the tribute collection showcased the enduring influence Toby Keith had on the country music world — a true testament to his larger-than-life legacy and lasting impact on the genre.